Amidst Controversy Over GAF Movie Choices, Candace Cameron Bure Reshared A Clip About Handling Criticism That 'Never Seems To End'

Candace Cameron Bure has found herself at the center of much controversy over the past few weeks. The Hollywood veteran garnered backlash after saying that Great American Family’s movies would mostly include “traditional marriage” and not feature LGBTQ+ storylines. It’s only the latest bit of blowback for Cameron Bure, who’s experienced similar situations in the past. As a matter of fact, the actress was asked about how she handles the kind of criticism that “never seems to end” and even reshared the clip.

The star caught up with veteran ABC journalist Paula Faris and, during the discussion (which was shared to Faris’ Instagram ), the two touched on a number of topics. Eventually, Faris asked the 46-year-old actress how she deals with the seemingly never-ending wave of critiques that come her way. The GAF performer explained that she doesn’t care for criticism though, whenever it does come her way, she manages to find “pure joy” in the midst of it for a specific reason:

I know I really try not to invite it. But I am learning to consider it pure joy when I am faced with trials of various kinds. Yes because those trials produce endurance, and endurance produces proven character and proven character produces hope, which is what we have because of our faith in God. And he's always with us. So, that's what I do with it. I consider it pure joy when those trials come, because it's just going to build my character.

Candace Cameron Bure is of the mindset that any kind of adversity only helps to strengthen you as a person. Amid such trials, she also obtains hope via her f aith in God, a topic that she frequently discusses . Cameron Bure seems to feel quite strong in her personal convictions and clearly wants people to know it. That may be why she decided to share the clip on her Instagram story. You can see her post down below:

(Image credit: Instagram/Paula Faris)

Candace Cameron Bure has been involved in a number of polarizing situations over the years, including the spat involving her infamous “boob grab” photo and her feud with JoJo Siwa . However, this most recent controversy has arguably generated the most negative buzz. After she made the traditional marriage comments, she was called out by Hilarie Burton , who accused Candace Cameron Bure of being a “bigot.” Hallmark’s Holly Robinson Peete and Jonathan Bennett chimed in as well and seemed displeased with the sentiments. Siwa even dropped an f-bomb when she condemned the comments. The Nickelodeon alum also received support from Cameron Bure’s Full House co-star, Jodie Sweetin, who is reportedly not seeing eye to eye with her on-screen sister right now.

The Aurora Teagarden Mysteries alum does have some supporters, though. Her daughter, Natasha Bure, defended her as did GAF star Trevor Donovan . Hallmark alum Paul Greene also spoke out on her behalf, claiming that the actress’ original comments were not presented in full. Greene, like Natasha, also called out the “news media” for helping to stoke up division amongst the public.

Candace Cameron Bure has already seen the release of her first GAF holiday flick, A Christmas… Present, and seems incredibly pleased with it. Cameron Bure even engaged with fans on social media during its premiere, discussing the topic of marriage among other things. One gets the feeling that she remains unbothered as she continues to contend with criticism that seems to carry on.