As She Vacations With Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Abs And Their Beautiful Resort

Kourtney Kardashian has had a very eventful 2021, which has been largely due to the start of her relationship with Blink-182’s Travis Barker. The reality TV mogul and her rock star beau went public with their romance this past January and have been putting their love on display ever since. And to top it all off, Barker proposed to his lady back in October, and the two seem excited to make the walk down the aisle. In the meantime though, they’re taking some sweet vacations, with their latest happening in Mexico. And to mark the occasion, Kardashian posted some pics that show off her toned abs and the incredible resort they’re staying at.

The two are currently living it up in Cabo San Lucas, to be exact, and are doing so in celebration of the veteran drummer, who recently marked his 46th birthday. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum initially made his day special with some treats and some nice alone time. However, this recent trip, complete with sandy beaches, crystal clear water and a balloon-filled bathtub, really takes the cake. And of course, the Poosh founder’s glowing abs are also a sight to behold. You can check them out, along with the resort’s sweet amenities, in her Instagram post down below:

Some may not believe this, but there was a social media incident earlier this year in which a fan thought Kourtney Kardashian was pregnant . This obviously wasn’t the case, and the star took the comment in stride. After seeing these photos though, I don’t think anyone is going to question her stunning physique. And based on the comments, many are pretty amazed by the 42-year-old mother of three’s bod.

Also, how can we not talk about the resort that’s hosting the celebrity couple? The two have stayed in some beautiful places before, but this may be the best. It sounds like they’ve certainly made the most of their time on the trip, too.. According to People , they were joined by two of Kourtney Kardashian’s children, a development that came as a surprise to one fan . Additionally, the entertainment outlet reports that the couple also enjoyed fireworks and one of their signature movie nights.

The happy couple has certainly been having a lot of fun together over the latter portion of the year. Aside from birthday shenanigans, they recently had some fun around Halloween. First, they channelled punk rock icons Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen for a spooky-themed concert. Then, inspired by their love of the classic film True Romance, they dressed up as the movie’s two lead characters. The move drew a little shade from Travis Barker’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, though fans seemed to like the spot-on costumes.

So after all of these trips and steamy photos, some are likely wondering when these stars will actually tie the knot. Well, reports suggest that wedding plans are well underway . The lovers are allegedly aiming to have a smaller ceremony, which could end up being a destination wedding. If this is indeed true, they may want to consider Mexico, given the beauty we’re seeing from the recent pics.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s fire only seems to be heating up, which means these are probably far from the last vacay photos we’ll see from either of them. And if they keep frequenting beaches, Kardashian will likely continue to ensure that her abs remain on point. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’ve got to head out to the gym.