Big Brother 27 Spoilers: There's No Sunday Episode, But A Ton You Need To Know About The Week 9 HOH, Veto, And Surprise Eviction

CBS will not be airing a new Big Brother 27 episode in its usual Sunday slot due to the MTV VMA Awards getting a broadcast push for the first time. There could NOT be a worse time for that to happen for fans who only watch linear episodes and haven't kept up with online chatter, and we don't want anyone going into next week's episodes totally out of the loop. Watching Big Brother online was a relatively quiet affair until midday Saturday, which is when we learned about all the Week 9 chaos.

Fans, critics, and former Houseguests are up in arms after learning what all occurred over the weekend. Readers will understand soon enough, because we're kicking it off with the Mastermind twist that resulted in a Houseguest's elimination without a single vote being cast.

Rachel Was Allegedly Evicted Thanks To An Unexpected Twist

After making the jury and not being nominated once, the feeds returned to reveal that Rachel Reilly was evicted as part of the Mastermind twist. Not only that, but she was evicted as part of a puzzle competition, in which Houseguests had to work to complete a puzzle as fast as possible. Once one Houseguest completed the puzzle, the next person picked had to do it faster than the previous or they were evicted. Rachel was the second-to-last chosen and failed the challenge, resulting in her immediate eviction. Morgan Pope was the one Houseguest who didn't compete.

For those wondering who is to blame for this, one could technically point a finger at her supposed allies in the Judges' alliance. Ava Pearl was the first to go, and rather than put up Rachel (with whom she allegedly has a Final 2), she handed it to someone else. We don't officially know the order in which everyone was chosen, but we know Vince Panaro chose Lauren Domingue, rather than a Judges' alliance member, which then led to the entire "other side of the house" to guarantee their safety before it went to Rachel. Right now, we're still not 100% sure if Rachel is in the jury house or could return, so we'll need to learn the details on Tuesday's episode.

Lauren Won The Week 9 HOH

Vince saved Lauren by allowing her to compete way earlier than she would've had he not selected her, and now she's the second person in Big Brother 27 to be a two-time HOH. We know that Lauren put up Morgan Pope, Ashley Hollis, and Will Williams for eviction. It seems Morgan was Lauren's target for eviction, likely hoping to play up the fact that had Rachel completed her puzzle, Morgan would've been the least popular choice to stay, seeing as she was positioned to be last to do the puzzle.

Morgan Won The Week 9 Veto

There's a reason why I put Morgan at the top of my list of players remaining who could win Season 27. Not once, but twice, now she's saved herself when her back is against the wall with a clutch veto win when she needed it the most.

Morgan will presumably survive to Week 10, though it may be too soon to say that, as the Houseguests believe there will be more instant eliminations with the Mastermind twist. In a world where Rachel was evicted without one single vote being cast or a nomination, I can't say winning the veto is a sure sign she's safe from leaving, outside of the traditional means in Big Brother.

The Tuesday episode has a lot it needs to catch fans up on, though I'd imagine everything concerning the veto will be held until after the Wednesday episode. I'm crossing my fingers there's still a chance that Rachel is able to get back into the game, because an instant eviction because of one competition feels like the worst Big Brother twist of all time, no matter who it would happen to. Of course, it stings extra considering how well Rachel played this season, having masterfully made her way to the jury.

Catch a new episode of Big Brother on CBS on Tuesday, September 9th at 8:00 p.m. ET. By then, maybe we'll have more answers about what to expect from the final leg of Season 27, and if any more wild twists are on the way before this show closes out its run and the 2025 TV schedule slides into fall programming.