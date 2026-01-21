DWTS' Witney Carson Traveled Around The Globe To See Robert Irwin, But Another Guy Stole Her Heart Instead

After winning Dancing With the Stars Season 34, Witney Carson and Robert Irwin reunited! The pro dancer traveled all the way to Australia with her husband and sons to visit Irwin at the Australia Zoo and, of course, they documented it all on social media. The duo have been sharing loads of content, both photos and videos, which are quite sweet. And, while Carson went there to see Irwin, she ended up being preoccupied with another cute guy.

Among the many videos that Carson has been sharing from the trip is one that's long been in the making. The Instagram Reel shows her holding out her arms for a hug through airports and the plane before eventually landing in Australia and getting the hug she traveled 10,500 miles and 30 hours for. Hilariously, Irwin got bypassed and only received a high five while Carson ultimately got the hug she was waiting for from a furry little koala bear:

Of course, Carson and Irwin probably shared a pretty big hug when they finally reunited. Still, it’s just funny how that video makes you think she was talking about the wildlife conservationist and not an animal. Though I can’t say I blame her, because I would give just about anything to hug that cuddly koala, who immediately latched onto Carson. As she said in her caption, some hugs are worth traveling for.

The videos Carson and Irwin have been sharing from the family's visit. In one clip, Carson, her husband, and their two young boys even rep the Australia Zoo by sporting customized shirts and strutting alongside Irwin. Carson even joined Irwin during one of the alligator shows, and they showed off the dance moves that brought another Mirrorball Trophy to the zoo.

As one of Team IrWINit’s many fans, I could not be happier to see Witney Carson and Robert Irwin together again. Their win is especially notable, given that Carson came painfully close to a second Mirrorball several times before this past season.

On top of that, I'm a bit saddened by the fact that this might be the last time Irwin and Carson dance together until DWTS’ Season 35 finale, when they pass the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy to the next winner. However, considering how close the two of them are, it wouldn’t be entirely surprising if the two friends/teammates link up again before showtime later in the year.

It’s hard to believe it’s already been almost two months since Carson and Irwin won DWTS (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription), and it’s clear that no matter how much time has passed, they can still dance together like it’s second nature. Now, their win will always be represented at the Australia Zoo alongside that of Robert's sister Bindi and Derek Hough, who took home the trophy 10 years ago.

Now, all that needs to happen is for matriarch Terri Irwin to compete to complete the trifecta. You never know what could happen, as it’s obvious conservation is not the only thing in the Irwins’ blood. We'll have to wait and see if that happens but, in the meantime, I'm just living for his sweet content from Robert and Witney Carson -- and that cute koala, of course.