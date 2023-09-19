Big Brother Spoilers: Many Houseguests Decided Who They're Targeting In The Upcoming Double Eviction, And The Answer Is Shocking

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season 25 live feeds as of Tuesday, September 19th. Read at your own risk!

Every season of Big Brother has season-defining moments that shift the game, and a recent vote flip by Cory Wurtenberger and America Lopez really changed the trajectory of Season 25. The Houseguests might not know that Cirie and Jared Fields are related, but their strong alliance is now common knowledge, and everyone is discussing options to eliminate the power duo following this week's eviction. What's interesting is that all this talk has led to a shift in targets, and it's shocking who is being considered for the upcoming double eviction.

All it takes to watch Big Brother online is a Paramount+ subscription, and with this week seemingly set in stone with Cameron Hardin on his way out, the Houseguests are looking ahead to next week. While people agree that getting out Cirie and Jared is imperative, it seems there's a shifting consensus on which is the higher priority.

(Image credit: CBS)

Many Houseguests Are Wanting To Target Cirie Over Jared

The competitors spent a bulk of the previous week talking about how Jared needed to leave the Big Brother house as soon as they had the opportunity to take him out. Now, Felicia Johnson is leading the charge on targeting Cirie over Jared, and surprisingly, a lot of other Houseguests are on board. Perhaps they finally see the danger in Cirie's Survivor experience and gameplay, or they're just hurt that she duped all of them into believing she was their closest ally. In either case, it seems like Cirie is the target, and Jared might get another breath of life in the game. This might end up being a blessing for Cirie, who recently told Jared she was ready to quit and go home so he could have a better shot at winning.

(Image credit: CBS)

Is Targeting Cirie Over Jared A Great Idea, Or The Worst Decision This Season?

I think it's clear that Cirie and Jared have to go for the Houseguests to protect their status in the game, but the order in which it should happen is clear. With Jared unable to play in the upcoming double-eviction, he needs to be on the block. Jared has proven to be the most physical competitor of Big Brother 25, and can outlast most others in physical competitions with ease. There's definitely a chance of him winning the veto and guaranteeing his safety, but to miss this opportunity where he's unable to play in the Head of Household would be a mistake.

Cirie, conversely, has not proven to be a threat in any competition. If the Houseguests can get rid of Jared, history shows she doesn't stand much chance of saving herself. Jared, on the other hand, is close enough to the end where he could easily win the HOH and veto a few more times and find himself competing in the finale. If Jared continues to win, we'll see another shift in alliances, with Houseguests like Felicia, Bowie, and Matt shielding themselves behind him, hoping to reach the end.

Personally, I would not vote to evict Cirie over Jared, but if the latter isn't available during the double eviction, then Cirie is the best option. Leaving Jared in the game will increase the odds of more Houseguests being sent to the jury before he leaves, though if you're someone like Felicia, maybe that's not a bad thing. It's not like anyone is targeting her at this point, which is why I mentioned weeks ago she was one of Big Brother's strongest players.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET and on Sundays at 10:00 p.m. ET. Keep an eye out for more live feed updates as we get closer to Thursday, and check in with CinemaBlend for interviews with the evicted Houseguests.