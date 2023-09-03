Big Brother Spoilers: Season 25 Crowned Its Week 5 Veto Winner, But More Surprise Controversy Could Drastically Impact The Game

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Sunday, September 3rd. Read at your own risk!

Jared Fields had some clear goals in mind when his week as Big Brother Head of Household reign began in Week 5, but as has been the case in past weeks, choas has followed the veto competition. Now, as Houseguests continue to target each other ahead of the veto meeting, another major controversy could shake up the house in a major way.

Watching Big Brother online with a Paramount+ subscription is the easiest way to stay up to date, but even those who missed out can join me in breaking down who won, as well as the controversy that has some fans calling for another Houseguest's expulsion. Here's what's happening in what may be another wild week on CBS.

(Image credit: CBS)

Cameron Won The Week 5 Veto Competition

After winning the Head of Household in Week 4, it seemed like Cameron was a surefire target to be sent home in Week 5. Fortunately for him, he's had some real luck with winning competitions and has successfully guaranteed himself another week of safety should he use the veto on himself. To be clear, I think Cameron taking himself off the block is a near-certainty, so expect the target to shift to Jag Bains or Red Utley.

(Image credit: CBS)

Jared Was Heard Using A Slur On The Live Feeds

Jared Fields is in hot water with fans after he was caught using a derogatory slur on the live feeds. During a conversation with Cory Wurtenberger about fellow Houseguest America Lopez, Jared was seen apologizing to him for referring to by a slur once used to refer to people with intellectual disabilities. A clip of the moment can be seen below.

Jared had apparently called America the R Word. #bb25 pic.twitter.com/2vCxBOHu5WSeptember 2, 2023 See more

So far, Big Brother has not taken action against Jared Fields. Earlier this season, Houseguest Luke Valentine was expelled from the game when he used a racial slur in a conversation with Cory. At the time of his expulsion, Big Brother cited its zero-tolerance policy for hate speech, which was implemented to combat the show's rocky history with various controversies.

In terms of the game, there's no telling how the rest of the week would be impacted by a HOH being expelled in the middle of their reign. When Luke Valentine was expelled, the eviction still went through. At this time, it's unclear whether or not Big Brother will punish Jared for his use of the slur, or if he'll receive a warning of any kind.

Regardless on whether or not Big Brother takes action, many fans are upset. There are calls on social media for Jared's expulsion, and others are hoping CBS doesn't excuse the behavior, in what would be another high-profile incident in the game that went unchecked. All we can do is sit and wait to see how the situation unfolds and what may come after if any action is taken.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET, and on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. Scheduling changes for episodes will happen when the NFL kicks off, so be sure to check out how it will change very shortly.