Big Brother Spoilers: Who Won The Week 5 HOH (And The Secret Plan That Could Derail Their Game)

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Friday, September 1st. Read at your own risk!

The Big Brother house is still reeling from the superpower activation that saved Jag Bains from eviction, but there's little time to dwell on it as Week 5 is underway, and there's already a new Head of Household. Unfortunately for them, this latest development could ultimately derail their game and jeopardize Cirie Fields' stranglehold on the other Houseguests.

CinemaBlend is watching Big Brother online with our Paramount+ subscription, and we have the details on the winner of the Head of Household. Here's who won and why their nominations might be pointing the crosshairs at the wrong people following these recent developments.

(Image credit: CBS)

Jared Fields Won The Week 5 Head of Household

Jared Fields has talked about winning a competition for weeks now, and has finally captured his first Head of Household win. No doubt Cirie is happy to see her son get control of the house, as well as the others he is aligned with. Jared can be difficult to reason with, however, so I wouldn't be surprised if even his mom gets frustrated trying to reason with him while he's in power of the house this week.

(Image credit: CBS)

While Jared Plans His Targets, The Handful Is Secretly Reviving

Jared settled on making outgoing Head of Household Cameron Hardin and his biggest ally Red Utley his targets pretty early. He also mentioned America Lopez as a potential nominee for eviction, but seeing as she's a part of their core alliance of seven, I don't see anyone going for that. Cameron feels like the easy choice for eviction this week, especially for someone looking to get as little blood on their hands as possible.

Unfortunately for Jared, it's looking like the better play might be to target Jag and Blue Kim once again. As we predicted, Jag and Blue discussed a quiet resurrection of The Handful alliance that will ultimately pull in Matt Klotz, America, and maybe Cory Wurtenberger. The goal is to target Cirie and her closest allies, as they're finally aware of the massive power she has in this game.

What makes this most dangerous for Cirie and her allies is that Blue knows now that Jared cannot be trusted. Jared told Blue he's playing the game with his mom, a secret only previously known by Izzy Gleicher. Cirie has managed to use Jared to great effect, putting him in other opposing alliances as a number to people who are oblivious of their connection. Granted, we're still not 100% sure if Blue thinks Cirie is his mother or Felicia Johnson, but the impact is the same regardless.

With Jared on the outs of this new alliance, Jag and Blue have a real chance to blindside the majority alliance should they get the chance in the coming weeks. Of course, their time to act is dwindling, so if they can't get the Head of Household or a veto this week or next to start to try and make things happen, it may not matter. Suffice it to say, this will be another interesting week in the Big Brother house, and one that could shift the trajectory of the game permanently.

Big Brother hit the 2023 TV schedule earlier this year, and airs on CBS on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. Once the NFL kicks off, there will be Season 25 scheduling changes all around, so be sure to read up on what's changing and enjoy not staying up late for episodes for the time being.