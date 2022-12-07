The Voice's Gwen Stefani Challenges Anyone To Top Blake Shelton's Most Romantic Gift To Her

Spoiler alert! This story contains the results of The Voice’s semifinal eliminations from the December 6 episode, so proceed with caution if you haven’t watched.

The Voice is close to wrapping up its 22nd season, with five artists being voted through to next week’s finale during Tuesday’s elimination show. But for two of The Voice coaches , the celebration will continue even after the cameras stop rolling. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are pretty open about their love for the holidays , and with Christmas approaching, the No Doubt frontwoman revealed the most romantic gift she’s ever received from her husband, and she’s guessing it’s one that not many can beat.

Gwen Stefani talked to Access Hollywood about some of her favorite things about Christmas, including her and Blake Shelton’s holiday dinner traditions and her favorite Christmas song (which was, of course, her duet with Shelton, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas”). When it came to the best gift he’s gotten her, she had a pretty unique response, saying:

When Blake wrote our vows as a song. That was pretty up there. Try to top that, guys.

Challenge extended, fellas! When Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani decided to write their own vows for their Summer 2021 ceremony — an idea given to them by The Voice host Carson Daly — the country star played to his strengths and wrote the song “We Can Reach the Stars” to serve as his vows.

Carson Daly may have tried to test the coaches’ marriage as they went head to head on Blake Shelton’s penultimate season of The Voice, but as the person who officiated their wedding , Daly likely knows better than anyone just how strong the couple is. It’s a good thing too, because while Team Gwen had some strong competitors on her team, including One Chair Turn-turned-frontrunner Justin Aaron , the finale will not come down to a battle between the Sheltons .

During the December 6 semifinal elimination episode, the last of Gwen Stefani’s team was sent home, while all three Team Blake singers — Bryce Leatherwood, Brayden Lape and Bodie — advanced to the December 12 performance finale. They will be joined on the final night of competition by John Legend’s Omar Jose Cardona — who stunned the coaches in the semifinals with a Celine Dion classic — and Camila Cabello’s Morgan Myles.

Gwen Stefani and her husband have shared some sweet moments this season on The Voice, the first to feature a husband and wife in the coaching panel. It may also be the last, with Stefani stepping away for Blake Shelton’s final season. Instead he’ll be joined this spring by his former rival Kelly Clarkson , as well as newcomers Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper. Stefani could theoretically return to coach a future season of The Voice, but she admitted it would be “really weird” to do that without Shelton .