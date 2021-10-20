Blake Shelton Totally Danced To Kool And The Gang After Getting Engaged To Gwen Stefani, And There’s Video Evidence

Engagements and weddings are a great time to celebrate, and that applies to the celebrities among us just as much as it does for everyone else. While one would probably expect that such events are always multi-million dollar affairs for the rich and famous, sometimes a simple celebration strikes their fancy just as well. After dating for several years, The Voice coaches and music superstars Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got engaged last year , and we’ve now been treated to the video evidence that Shelton celebrated by dancing to Kool & The Gang.

I’m sure folks do all kinds of things right after getting engaged. That list likely includes stuff like crying, grinning from ear to ear, yelling excitedly, and calling friends and family to alert them to the news if they weren’t present for the event. But, you can probably also bet that plenty of people find themselves in impromptu dance parties after setting up their engagement, and that’s what happened when Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton became engaged last October. Well, Stefani has posted the evidence to Instagram , and it’s wonderful to see. Take a look!

Awww! Obviously, we’re all happy for the couple, who announced their news not long after Shelton popped the question with a glorious, custom-designed ring . But, Mr. Shelton, sir? What is that dance you’re doing to “Celebration” by Kool & The Gang? It seems to be some sort of country line dancing-like two-step move, where you hook your thumbs in your belt loops and hoist your knees up high. It’s definitely a good thing Ms. Stefani likes you , because that might have been a total deal-breaker for some women folk.

In all seriousness, it’s clear that Stefani and Shelton were already ecstatic about their impending nuptials. Stefani’s squeal of, “Look, we just got engaaaaaaaged!” practically reached a glass-breaking vocal range, and their delighted smiles can’t be beat. She also posted a photo that appears to be from when Shelton actually popped the question, which he admitted he made sure to do with some of their nearest and dearest around, after taking a very traditional route and asking Stefani’s dad for permission beforehand.

The twosome were able to tie the knot in early July, but the road there was a bit tougher than they would have liked. Shelton and Stefani got engaged during a very rough time for big public gatherings, and in December 2020, the pop queen admitted that she at least wanted her parents to be at the wedding, and for whomever else was there to be able to attend without a mask, and, luckily, she got her wish.