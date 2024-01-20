Britney Spears Gets Candid About Her Weight And How Much She Enjoys Eating In Refreshing Post
We love a star who enjoys good food!
If there’s any one star who doesn’t mind getting candid about her career and personal life, it’s Britney Spears. For some time now, she’s taken to social media to connect with her followers and share thoughts on a wide array of topics. That includes her nudity while on the beach or even rumors about her music. She also doesn’t mind talking about her body as well as her feelings about it. The acclaimed singer recently took to the interwebs to get honest about her weight. Not only that, but she also discussed just how much she enjoys eating. Truth be told, her discussion amounted to what makes for a genuinely refreshing post.
The 42-year-old mother of two’s recent Instagram post indicates that she’s someone who enjoys good vittles. On her account (which is currently set to private, as of this writing), she shared a photo of a delicious-looking cup of hot chocolate. The songstress attributed the concoction to Glace by Noglu, a New York-based ice cream shop, which also has a presence on social media. In her caption, the Grammy winner discussed how she’s always appreciated good food, even throughout her childhood. She then went on to discuss her ideal weight and how she feels about not being at that particular mark:
I think just about all of us, on some level, have an appreciation for quality cuisine. Personally, there are more than a few dishes that have my mouth watering on almost any occasion. The dynamics can be a bit different for those who are in the limelight, though, as their diets can be somewhat restrictive given their line of work. Many are required to hit specific weight goals, and plenty of stories have been told about the (sometimes questionable) ways celebrities have sought to meet expectations. However, it sounds like Britney Spears has no problem digging into a good meal when she wants to, and you have to appreciate her honesty about that. Spears shared more thoughts in her caption and shed more light on her vices:
This is one of the first times in recent memory that I can remember the “Circus” singer going so deep on her lifelong appreciation for food. However, this isn’t the first time she’s shared thoughts in regard to how one handles their body. Months ago, she unloaded on the thought of using Botox. For her, it’s hard to understand why someone would pay thousands of dollars to “look like someone beat the shit out of you.”
Shortly after her divorce from Sam Asghari, Britney Spears also got candid about how she was doing in the aftermath. She admitted that she needed the time to be vulnerable, as she had “been playing it strong for way too long.” Spears later said that she was doing her best to remain as strong as she possibly could but also said at the time that she was “actually doing pretty damn good.”
It’s probably a given that Britney Spears will continue to open up on social media (and sometimes even share more than 10 Instagram posts in just a few days). While some may have mixed feelings on the music icon, it’s hard to deny that she doesn’t mind putting herself out there. I certainly find her latest sentiments refreshing and hope that she continues to appreciate her body and enjoy the food she loves. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I now feel the need to order takeout.
Erik Swann
