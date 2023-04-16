Britney Spears Dropped New Videos, But All Some Are Focusing On Is The Wedding Ring Situation

Britney Spears has been on an Instagram tear lately. The pop star has dropped five posts this weekend, three of which have more than a hundred thousand likes. Unfortunately, because she’s Britney Spears and people can’t just enjoy her dancing to Cyndi Lauper with a super fun pink dress on, the takeaway for many has been yet another conversation about alleged marriage problems and why she’s not rocking her wedding ring. Rumors. Rumors. Rumors.

Before we get into the actual posts in question, it would probably be helpful to have a little backstory for those of you who don’t follow every single whisper about Britney Spears. The legend has been photographed several times over the past few weeks without her wedding ring on, as has her husband Sam Asghari. This has led to a bunch of stories about how there’s allegedly trouble in paradise, given the ring situation and that she recently went on vacation without her husband.

Recently, Asghari addressed the wedding ring situation and said he only had it off because he’s been filming a movie role in which he couldn’t wear the ring. He's also been spotted recently with the ring very much on, but that hasn't stopped everyone from pretending to be an expert, especially because Spears was photographed a few times on her vacation without her ring on, which brings us to this weekend when she dropped a lovely video of her rocking out to "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun." She looks like she's having the best time in her short pink dress with full sleeves, but given she's without a wedding ring, it got the rumor mill churning again. You can check out the video on Instagram below...

How anyone wants to look at this video and see anything other than a music legend having a delightful time is beyond me, but if you look closely, she doesn't seem to be wearing her ring in the video. To some, that's obviously a sign that sky is falling and the marriage must be speeding toward a divorce, but in all fairness, not everyone is a ring on 100% of the time person. Plenty of people take it off to exercise or swim or just go about their lives. Some couples don't even wear wedding rings at all.

But even if you're on team the wedding ring does matter, there was plenty of evidence this weekend that things are okay. The singer dropped four other posts on social media over the past two days. One of them is a gorgeous beach shot. One of them is a spectacular video of horses in the ocean, and in the other two that actually feature her, she's wearing her wedding ring. One includes Spears dancing inside her house in a white crop top and pink swimsuit bottoms, and the other, seen below, shows her dancing outside and includes a caption about spring. At one point, she very clearly even shows her hands to the camera and looks like she's intentionally flashing the wedding ring. Check it out...

I'm not going to pretend to know what's going on with Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. Maybe there really are some problems there, maybe there are not. I don't think any of us really know, and given how tight the pop star keeps her inner circle, I'm not sure anyone speculating really knows either.

So, I'm just going to focus on what I do know, and that's that it is wonderful to see Spears continue to express herself so openly on social media and in her personal life. Since the conservatorship ended, she has gotten a chance to try so many things she wasn't able to before and start experiencing life in a very different way. I'm happy for her, no matter where that road leads. With a ring, without a ring, what I care about is her smiling while dancing away to Cyndi Lauper. Keep doing you, Britney!