Britney Spears Shares Adorable Look At Kitten And Veil As Sam Asghari Reveals Wedding Date Has Been Set
By Heidi Venable published
Things are happening!
Big things are happening in Britney Spears’ life as she continues to celebrate her post-conservatorship freedom. The former pop star is planning a wedding as she also prepares for the birth of her third child, her first with fiancé Sam Asghari. While the couple hasn’t released a lot of information about their impending nuptials, the arrangement process appears to be in full swing, as the couple announced that they have set a date, and Spears shared an up close and purr-sonal peek at her wedding veil.
The new kiddo won’t be the only new addition to the Spears-Asghari family, as the “Baby One More Time” singer introduced her followers to an adorable kitten named Wendy — and noted the kitty was sitting on her wedding veil. Better watch out for those claws! Check out Britney Spears’ Instagram post to sneak a peek at the veil:
The singer previously revealed that her wedding dress was already being made, so now it appears she’s in possession of the all-important item (or at least some of it) and can officially check “say yes to the dress” off of her wedding to-do list. Of course, what good would a dress be without a date on which to wear it? Sam Asghari celebrated his wife-to-be with an exciting Mother’s Day announcement: Eight months after the couple announced their engagement, it appears a wedding date has been set! Check out the sweet message Asghari posted for his future baby mama:
Wedding plans may be happening, but it looks like Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are going to keep their actual wedding date under wraps — until after they’ve tied the knot, that is. Asghari’s post, in which his fiancée showed off her engagement ring, indicated they’re not going to publicly reveal the date of their wedding until after they say, “I do.”
It definitely makes sense that they’d want to keep some of that information to themselves. Since the pop star was freed from her 13-year conservatorship, Britney Spears has been speaking her truth and taking back control of her life. While she was under her father’s control, she previously said she was not allowed to marry Sam Asghari or have her IUD removed in order to try to have a child. And given all the public attention she's received over the conservatorship and beyond, the couple would presumably like to avoid any kind of paparazzi-infused fiasco on their big day.
The couple reportedly met on the set of Britney Spears’ music video “Slumber Party,” on which Sam Asghari was a dancer. A couple of months before her conservatorship officially ended, the Crossroads star announced that she and Asghari were engaged after five years of dating. Some fans thought they secretly married soon after that, when the personal trainer paid tribute to his lady on her 40th birthday by saying, “Happy 1st birthday to my wife.” He later clarified that he had called her “wife” since Day 1.
It’s exciting to see wedding plans moving forward for this couple, especially since Britney Spears has opened up about all of the hardships she’s been through in her adult life, including not being able to drink a glass of wine, perform new music or even drive her car. We continue to wish the couple (and the new cat, of course) happiness as they become an official family, and we can’t wait for that next announcement.
