Camila Cabello Rocked A Sheer Dress And It’s Totally Giving Butterfly Vibes

The sheer trend has been in full force for over a year now, and, Camila Cabello just shared her latest take on it with a gorgeous ethereal gown that I’m in love with. While Florence Pugh made waves with her bright pink sheer Valentino gown last summer, the singer was seen rocking a butterfly-like sheer gown, and I’m obsessed with this new take on a massive trend.

Camila Cabello wore the butterfly-like dress to a show put on by Iris van Herpen. She was there with Maisie Williams and Big Latto too, who were also rocking ethereal sheer gowns like the “Havana” singer. Taking to her own Instagram , Cabello posted some gorgeous photos of the unique ensemble, check it out:

The lines of the dress remind me of butterfly wings, and the colors are vibrant and striking. I really love that Cabello let the dress be the true star of the show as she rocked neutral glam and a high bun with the look. Along with the dress, she was also wearing metallic gold heels that really brought the ensemble together. Overall, I’m in awe over this totally unique outfit, and the “Bad Things” singer was too, as she wrote:

my new girl crush is @irisvanherpen. I love your passion for nature and biophilic design, we might be kindred spirits in that way 🦋 thank you for making beautiful things including this dress of yours, i feel like a 🦋

Iris van Herpen is known for creating unique and cutting-edge looks, and they work with some of the biggest names in the industry, like Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Scarlett Johansson and Cate Blanchett according to their website. While there are a lot of unique trends at the moment, these flowing designs are truly like nothing else I’ve ever seen, and Cabello’s look was such a great take on the sheer trend.

This isn’t the first time Camila Cabello has shared a unique take on the sheer dress trend. Last winter, during her time as one of the coaches on The Voice , she rocked a sheer black corset dress, and it was very Wednesday Addams of her. The look came right as Wednesday was popping off at Netflix, and it was such a brilliant intersection of trends.

Overall, this singer/actress really knows how to take a mainstream moment and make it her own. Much like Florence Pugh has reinvented the sheer trend for herself, Cabello has done the same thing, and I’m so here for it, butterflies and all.