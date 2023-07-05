Camila Cabello Rocked A Sheer Dress And It’s Totally Giving Butterfly Vibes
The vibes are flying high.
The sheer trend has been in full force for over a year now, and, Camila Cabello just shared her latest take on it with a gorgeous ethereal gown that I’m in love with. While Florence Pugh made waves with her bright pink sheer Valentino gown last summer, the singer was seen rocking a butterfly-like sheer gown, and I’m obsessed with this new take on a massive trend.
Camila Cabello wore the butterfly-like dress to a show put on by Iris van Herpen. She was there with Maisie Williams and Big Latto too, who were also rocking ethereal sheer gowns like the “Havana” singer. Taking to her own Instagram, Cabello posted some gorgeous photos of the unique ensemble, check it out:
A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello)
A photo posted by on
The lines of the dress remind me of butterfly wings, and the colors are vibrant and striking. I really love that Cabello let the dress be the true star of the show as she rocked neutral glam and a high bun with the look. Along with the dress, she was also wearing metallic gold heels that really brought the ensemble together. Overall, I’m in awe over this totally unique outfit, and the “Bad Things” singer was too, as she wrote:
Iris van Herpen is known for creating unique and cutting-edge looks, and they work with some of the biggest names in the industry, like Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Scarlett Johansson and Cate Blanchett according to their website. While there are a lot of unique trends at the moment, these flowing designs are truly like nothing else I’ve ever seen, and Cabello’s look was such a great take on the sheer trend.
This isn’t the first time Camila Cabello has shared a unique take on the sheer dress trend. Last winter, during her time as one of the coaches on The Voice, she rocked a sheer black corset dress, and it was very Wednesday Addams of her. The look came right as Wednesday was popping off at Netflix, and it was such a brilliant intersection of trends.
Overall, this singer/actress really knows how to take a mainstream moment and make it her own. Much like Florence Pugh has reinvented the sheer trend for herself, Cabello has done the same thing, and I’m so here for it, butterflies and all.
Considering Camila Cabello is set to make an appearance in a project on the 2023 movie schedule with Trolls Band Together, which hits theaters on November 17, I’d imagine more fabulous looks are on the way. As the pop star continues to kill the music game and lend her voice to this mega-popular animated franchise, she’s also rocking looks that both capitalize on the trends of today, but also show off her own unique sense of style.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
Most Popular
By Nick Venable
By Mick Joest
By Riley Utley