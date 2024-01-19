Candace Cameron Bure, Brooklyn Decker And Other Celebs Respond To Viral Meme About Naming Their Vaginas, And LOL
These are surprisingly fitting names...and it's hilarious.
Like us common folk, celebrities love a good meme. This time a bunch of them, from Candace Cameron Bure to Brooklyn Decker, got in on the fun, as they responded to a viral meme question about naming their vaginas after the last TV show they watched. Obviously, just about any answer to this would be hilarious, because it’ll either make no sense or be way too perfect, and these celebs did not disappoint with their answers.
For some context, this started when Allison Janney commented on an Instagram post from crazybitchprobs that posed the question:
Then, the Mom star – which would be a terrible name for this body part in my humble opinion – responded with a fabulous answer, because she was staying up to date with one of the 2024 TV schedule's shows:
After seeing the I, Tonya actress’s brilliant comment on this really funny question, commentsbycelebs reposted it on their Instagram page. This led to even more A-listers weighing in on this topic, and Candace Cameron Bure had a fantastically funny answer, as she commented:
It’s too bad no one from The Big Bang Theory cast commented on this, because I bet they would have gotten a real kick out of it. However, many other folks who saw the post noted that their answer was the same as the Fuller House star – which, by the way, both that show and its predecessor Full House, are great names for a vagina.
And guess what? Jerry O’Connell agrees with that point, because, while he doesn’t have a vagina, if he did, it would be named:
Brooklyn Decker came through with a more niche answer than the last two, and it’s honestly so brilliant. Using the title of a truly hilarious Hulu and FX comedy, she wrote:
She must be using her Hulu subscription to get caught up before What We Do in the Shadow’s final season happens.
Speaking of final seasons, Hilary Duff was tuning into The Crown’s sixth and final installment with her Netflix subscription when she was posed this question, meaning her answer was:
Also, using one of Netflix’s best shows as his answer, Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson addressed the elephant in the room regarding him responding to the question and then hilariously quipped:
Showing some love for the Bravo family, The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Dolores Catania had a terrific answer to this question, and I have no doubt that Andy Cohen would love it as she posted:
Along with these celebs weighing in about naming their vaginas after TV shows, fans shared theirs too, and they’re just as funny. Here are a few of the highlights:
- Beef…. I lose. -kit_kat190
- The Good Place -abramirez12
- Below Deck LOLOLOLOL -alisondunlapphotography
- Is it cake? -jassiepickwoad
- The Bear -megancatalina
- Entertainment tonight. That works. -sleepy_hippy
- how I met your mother 😂 -bombonierka
- Oh no…fleabag -luciebfink
As you can see, the possibilities are endless when it comes to finding a great name for a vagina that’s inspired by a television show. Now, I’d love to see how the casts of all these beloved series feel about all this, and, of course, I want to know their answers to this hilarious question too.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
Most Popular
By Laura Hurley
By Laura Hurley
By Adam Holmes
By Nick Venable
By Laura Hurley