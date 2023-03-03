Candace Cameron Bure’s Full House Uncle, Danica McKeller And More Reach Out After Her GAF Movie That Sparked Controversy Landed Her An Award

Candace Cameron Bure and Hallmark are no longer synonymous. The popular Christmas movies actress left the cabler more than a year ago for a rival network and her first movie for GAF has already proven the move to the new network has come with positives, despite a little controversy. Her shift has paid off in the form of awards wins, and now her Full House and Fuller House co-star Dave Coulier and some other GAC stars have reached out.

In a new post, Bure shared how proud she’s been of the work she and her producing team put into A Christmas… Present. Her Instagram comments come after she landed an award for Best Family Television at the MovieGuide Awards, a ceremony that touts itself as celebrating projects that are “wholesome, spiritually uplifting, inspirational, redemptive and moral.”

Guys - I’m pretty darn excited for my company Candy Rock Entertainment 🍭💎! Our first movie out of the gate, A Christmas…Present and we won Best Family Television from MovieGuide Awards. I love my business partners/work husbands/long time friends so very very much Jeffery Brooks, Ford Englerth. A huge thanks to Gerald Webb, Jim Head, Chad Christopher, Brad Krevoy, Brent Ryan Green, and Randy Wayne . Massive thank you to Bill Abbott GAC TV for being unashamed to share scripture and the name of Jesus on cable television and for your dedication to faith and family entertainment.

While she thanked her TV family for all the work they had put into the movie, it was her industry friends who really reached out and responded. A slew of the individuals who also have shifted from Hallmark to GAC reached out, as did her Full House uncle -- that would be Joey -- Dave Coulier. See some of their responses.

Dave Coulier: “Congratulations, Candace C Bure !!! So proud of you. Love you.”

Danica McKellar: “Congratulations!!! 👏👏👏”

Jen Lilley: “🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 so darn proud of you and honored to call you friend ❤”

Claire Capek: “I am so happy for you specifically and for our entire cast and crew! Honestly working on this film was such a blessing all around. To be surrounded by this film community was a highlight of my life. Getting awards for this movie is just the icing on top! ❤️❤️❤”

Natasha Bure: “🙌❤️

Cameron Mathison: “ 👏👏👏👏👏”

It’s not a huge shock that Dave Coulier might have reached out, given he’s been supportive of the Full House cast in the past. It wasn’t just a big night for Bure either. It was also a good night for Lori Loughlin, who appeared onstage with Bure and who has found work on GAF since her role in the college admissions scandal landed her jail time. The event’s official page even commented about it being a “full house.”

We had a FULL HOUSE at the 30th Movieguide Awards celebrating the good, the true, and the beautiful!

Later in the post, the A Christmas… Present actress noted that she also won an award for her performance in the movie, noting that she is “full of gratitude and love” over the fact that her little cable Christmas movie, a movie she both produced and starred in, has landed so much attention.

And guys- I won the Grace Award for TV performance in A Christmas… Present 🥹. This award honors the most inspirational performance that best displays God’s grace toward us as human beings. My heart is full of gratitude and love.

Candace Cameron Bure dealt with some backlash around the time of her 2022 Christmas movie release after she shared that GAC was hoping to focus more on “traditional marriage” storylines. While those comments seemingly didn’t sit well with her longtime co-star Jodie Sweetin and others in the industry, when the movie premiered, there were fans who spoke out on Twitter about enjoying how the movie focused on real marriage troubles, and how religion can help families to come together again.

Her co-star Danica McKellar has contended that "Jesus loves and includes everyone," in a response to the backlash Bure faced. In her own reflection after she said GAF would be focusing on "traditional marriage," Bure blamed the media for seeking to divide people, also stating those who know her "know beyond question" that she has "great love and affection for all people."

Meanwhile, other celebrities including LGBTQ+ star JoJo Siwa expressed not liking how the statement felt like exclusion. And Hilarie Burton referred to the "traditional marriage" comments as a "prejudice wave." Regardless, it seems like Bure has found an audience on her new network and she has made it clear that GAF is “continuing to grow” despite the controversy. She has also said she does believe cancel culture “is real,” and has noted that the response after her comments went widespread has been “difficult.”

Cancel culture is real and it’s difficult. And it’s hard but listen, I just want to encourage you that you are not the only one and there are lots of us and we are always stronger together. And you have to find your community and know the word of God.

Next up, Candace Cameron Bure will continue her overall deal with the network, as well as will continue her podcast. We'll keep you posted regarding her next project once it is announced.