Chantel's Latest 90 Day Ep Has Me Thinking She Should Probably Stay On The Single Life For Quite A While

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 episode "Chantel Gets A Taste." Read at your own risk!

When Chantel Everett was first announced as part of the cast of Season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life, it seemed early for the star to jump back in the dating scene after her divorce from Pedro Jimeno. With The Family Chantel ending, however, it appears the TLC franchise is unwilling to part with one of its biggest stars. Since she wasn't in a relationship, The Single Life was the obvious choice. It seems like it could be Chantel's home for a while, as the latest episode proved it's a bit too soon for her to start dating again.

Chantel's vacation romance storyline with the Greek local named Giannis (not the NBA superstar) continued in the latest episode, and I felt more sure than ever by the end that this 90 Day Fiancé spinoff may end up becoming the Chantel show before too long.

Chantel Mentioned Moving To Greece For Giannis, Who She Only Met A Short While Ago

Chantel met Giannis pretty quickly into her Greece trip, and it wasn't long at all until she admitted to the cameras that she was falling for him. That alone felt a bit extreme, but her friends kept egging it on and coming along with her on hours-long car rides to whatever her new Greek friend had going on that day.

That was extreme enough, but when Chantel admitted on the latest episode she was considering moving to Greece to be with Giannis, it felt like it had all gone too far. It no longer felt like a vacation fling to me; it felt like she was trying to fill the void left by the end of her marriage. It's possible Chantel herself might even agree with that, considering her clapback for fans who said she didn't need to do the spinoff.

Chantel's Anger At Giannis Feels Like She May Not Be Ready For A New Relationship

Viewers should really use a Max subscription to revisit this episode and look at the snail festival scene. Based on body language alone, it seemed clear that Giannis and Chantel had wildly different ideas of what their relationship was. Chantel thought they were going to discuss how to maintain this relationship long-term, while Giannis seemed oblivious to the idea there was a relationship to speak of.

90 Day Fiancé: Every Couple Who Split After Getting Married, Updated (Image credit: TLC) So many married couples have split over the years.

Given the circumstances, I felt pretty sure Giannis' perspective was the most realistic to have. At the same time, I can understand Chantel's inclination to chase this relationship, given her background. She has mentioned several times how similar this felt to her last relationship with Pedro, which may have been a red flag that she was moving too fast.

To be candid, I'd say that anyone who was allegedly being DM'd by Drake shouldn't rush and find the next relationship out there. Chantel is an adult capable of making her own decisions, but at the end of the day, she still has plenty of time to play the field and find the perfect relationship. There's no shame in multiple seasons on 90 Day: The Single Life, and some might even argue that's the healthy thing to do.

90 Day: The Single Life is still airing on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET, so we'll have to wait and see officially where things end up with Chantel and Giannis. I can't wait to hear what all she has to say about this experience in the tell-all and if they'll be able to get Giannis to join.