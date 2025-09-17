While Julie Chrisley Admitted To Being ‘Conflicted’ About Family’s New Show, Todd Discussed The Silver Lining To Their Kids’ Drama
The Chrisleys' discuss their kids' issues.
The Chrisleys: Back to Reality is the latest show to follow the exploits of Julie and Todd Chrisley’s southern clan, though this production is a bit different than their USA Network series. Ordered by Lifetime earlier this year, this new docuseries greatly centers around the aforementioned couple’s kids, as they grapple with their parents’ prison convictions. Todd and Julie have since been pardoned and even appear on the show. Now, the two parents are sharing their thoughts about what’s played out on the show.
Ahead of Back to Reality’s premiere on the 2025 TV schedule, the eight-part series was described as a rawer look at the Chrisleys. That certainly proved to be the case, given how the producers chronicled the ups and downs faced by Julie and Todd’s kids. On a new episode of Chrisley Confessions, the two parents broke their silence on the show, with Julie admitting to having mixed feelings about it. What’s apparently been hard for her is seeing her children at odds without her or her husband being present:
Julie Chrisley (in the YouTube video) went on to explain how surreal it is to see her kids going through such a “hard” time on TV, which she said starkly contrasts with their family situation now. Although things are apparently somewhat better now, Chrisley got real about her mixed feelings:
The biggest piece of drama that unfolds during The Chrisleys: Back to Reality is the rift between siblings Savannah and Chase Chrisley. During the show’s confessionals, Savannah accused her brother of not being helpful amid their parents’ absences. Chase, however, argued that his sister only wanted his help when it best suited her, as he believed she ultimately wanted to have the pleasure of saying she handled her broods’ affairs on her own.
When discussing the dynamics amongst their kids on the show, Todd Chrisley said he didn’t find the drama to be so “unfortunate,” an assertion that left Julie taken aback. Todd then proceeded to lay out his rationale:
As of this writing, Chase and Savannah haven’t formally reconciled, and Todd previously said he wouldn’t intervene as he didn’t feel it was his “job” to do so. That aside, Chase – who shared a cryptic Yellowstone-centric post amid the Back to Reality premiere – was revealed to have entered rehab for alcohol addiction by the time the finale was filmed. The family’s situation may be different now, but the issues that Todd and Julie (and various viewers) watched play out on screen remain in the public consciousness.
