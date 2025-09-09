Todd Chrisley Explains Why He’s Not Trying To Fix The Rift Between His Kids Savannah And Chase

Thanks to a pardon from U.S. President Donald Trump, Todd and Julie Chrisley were released from prison this summer years after being found guilty of bank fraud and more. Both of the reality TV stars may now be free, but they apparently returned home to some familial strife. Two of the couple’s adult children, Savannah and Chase, have been feuding and, as of this writing, they’re still not on the same page. As that situation continues, Todd is weighing in on why he’s not planning to get involved.

Whether it be on (the since-canceled) Chrisley Knows Best or during interviews, 56-year-old Todd Chrisley has consistently expressed how proud he is of his six kids (including granddaughter Chloe, who was legally adopted). The real estate tycoon has also addressed what makes each of his children different from each other, and he touched on that while appearing with Julie and Savannah on Nightline. Todd was specifically asked how he contends with a sibling squabble like Savannah and Chase’s, and he said this:

As a parent, it’s not that you love a child more, you love a child differently. Because each child is different. I’ve always said that Chase is better television than any child that I have.

Savannah Chrisley then injected, saying that her dad “is on Chase’s bandwagon right now” and that her younger brother, Grayson, agrees with that. Todd then added that he “doesn’t really care what they say.” Talk then turned back to the issues between Chase and Savannah, with interviewer Juju Chang noting that Todd wouldn’t “referee” the situation. As for his logic for staying out the way, the patriarch says it’s not his place:

I’m not [getting involved] because I don’t feel that it’s my job. It’s my job for both of them to know that I love them with all of my heart.

The tension between Savannah and Chase Chrisley is evident across the early portion of the family’s new show, The Chrisleys: Back to Reality. During the docuseries, Savannah accuses Chase of not being helpful amid their parents’ incarcerations. Chase, however, argues that his sister only wants help when she sees fit, as he believes she wants to be able to say that she did everything on her own. While Chase hasn’t formally discussed his feud with his sister, he did share a cryptic post involving Yellowstone after the new show’s premiere.

It remains to be seen just how much more of the feud is going to play out on Back to Reality. At this point, neither Chase nor Savannah Chrisley seem open to a reconciliation, so there’s no way of telling whether they’ll patch everything up. What seems clear, though, is that Todd is set in his position that he’ll only be a parent and not a mediator.

New episodes of The Chrisleys: Back to Reality air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime as part of the 2025 TV schedule. Also, the first nine seasons of Chrisley Knows Best are available to stream with a Peacock subscription.