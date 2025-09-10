Big Brother 27's Rylie Jeffries Clarifies Situation With Ex-Girlfriend Claiming He Fathered Her Unborn Child

It's been a dramatic time within Big Brother Season 27, with Rachel Reilly's instant eviction causing widespread reactions amongst the fanbase. Fans spiraled over the CBS series' baffling decision to include an instant elimination. Meanwhile, there was some big news about Rylie Jeffries and an early-season controversy involving an unborn child and, now, we have a big update.

Those who've been streaming Big Brother and tracking the online reactions might've seen claims that dropped shortly after the series premiere. Said allegations came from a woman named Reagan, who claimed that Rylie was the father of her child, and that he wasn't paying child support. Now, weeks after his eviction, Rylie's clarifying the story and sharing the latest details for inquiring minds.

Rylie Jeffries Explains Situation With Ex-Girlfriend And Child

Rylie is speaking out more now that he's out of the Big Brother house, despite a delay in doing interviews shortly after his eviction. He appeared on Talking Reality With BB Steph, in an attempt to answer questions that viewers still had about the developments they watched on the live feeds with a Paramount+ subscription. Of course, events that occurred outside of the game were also discussed. As mentioned, the interviewer asked for some clarity on whether or not Rylie has a child, and he said the following:

Okay, so, a few months before going into the Big Brother house, I was told for certain I was not the biological father of an unborn child. And then I was blocked from contacting her. There is a paternity test that will be completed and to know for certain if I am a father or not.

Rylie says he's "for certain" a couple of times there, but it would appear in the first instance, he's referring to the fact that the woman in question told him he wasn't the father of the child. It would appear the story changed and, since she allegedly blocked him, he's now submitting to a paternity test to legally prove he is not the father of this unborn child.

Only then will it truly be known for certain. However, it doesn't appear as though that's happened as of this interview, which was published Tuesday, September 9th.

What's Happening With Rylie And Katherine?

Big Brother viewers were never aware how much Season 27 Houseguests knew about his potential paternity situation and wondered if he kept his in-house showmance, Katherine Woodman, in the dark about it all. Julie Chen Moonves felt both were too young to commit to each other, but what did Kat think about a potential relationship with Rylie after the show?

CinemaBlend had a chance to speak to Kat after her eviction, and she confirmed she's been checking in on Rylie after his eviction. She did not reveal whether or not she made plans to hang out with him once the show is over, or whether they've had a chance to meet up or are just waiting for the Big Brother 27 finale before reuniting.

As for whether or not Rylie and Kat will officially become a couple after the season, that's up for debate. We've seen instances in the past where showmances fall apart pretty quickly after a season, and we've also seen couples form out of the most unlikely pairings. Remember how shocking it was when Makensy Manbeck and Matt Hardeman ended up dating after Season 26? Kat and Rylie are another story, so we'll just have to wait and see if the paternity controversy ultimately throws a wrench in their relationship.

Big Brother continues on CBS, with new episodes starting to shift around as the 2025 TV schedule rolls into the fall season. CinemaBlend will continue to cover the game, as well as any of the drama that may occur outside of the house as the finale approaches!