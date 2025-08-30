‘You’re Not Gonna Believe This’: How Todd Chrisley Responded After Someone Asked Him If He Planned To Run For Office

It’s been a few months now since Todd and Julie Chrisley were pardoned by U.S. President Donald Trump and, since then, they’ve been planning their next steps. Based on comments, they’ve made it sounds like the Chrisleys have a few key goals and, unsurprisingly, reality TV is involved. Given how vocal Todd has been in regard to politics, though, there’s also a question as to whether he might run for public office. Someone asked the real estate mogul about that, and he shared his two cents on the idea.

A topic that Todd Chrisley has spoken extensively about since being pardoned is prison reform, which he’s aiming to become a true advocate for. The father of six spoke about that very subject again during an interview with Access Hollywood (which is on YouTube). With that, the interviewer was prompted to ask Chrisley if he would consider running for a political position. Todd revealed, as it turns out, that the notion of such a professional move came up when he spoke to the governor of Tennessee, and he recalled telling Julie:

I was on a call, I think it was Thursday or Friday of last week, with the governor. And I came in and said, ‘You’re not gonna believe this.’ And she said, ‘What?’ And I said, ‘They want me and Savannah to run for two seats.' I said, ‘Can you imagine me and her in the same state, holding office?'

So it sounds like Savannah Chrisley – Todd and Julie’s daughter – has been linked to a potential political run as well. Throughout her parents’ incarcerations, Savannah was vocal about her disdain for the justice system and her issues with the prison bureau. It’s hard to say whether Todd or Savannah would actually run to become state representatives, given that the former didn’t confirm one way or the other during his interview. Of course, as we know, at least one former reality TV star managed to make the jump to politics.

When it comes to his legal history, Todd Chrisley was found guilty of bank fraud, tax evasion and more and sentenced to 12 years in prison. Meanwhile, Julie received a seven-year sentence. He and Julie ultimately reported to their respective prisons in early 2023 and, after that they sought appeals, which were unsuccessful. Nevertheless, the couple’s trajectory changed earlier this year when the aforementioned pardons came through. Those came after Savannah made efforts to have her parents considered for clemency.

Now that they’re out of prison, Todd and Julie Chrisley have options in regard to what they’d like to do next. Presidential “Pardon Czar” Alice Marie Johnson dished out some advice, as she advised the two to take a step back and not rush anything after getting out of prison. Johnson’s comments were particularly in reference to the couple’s intentions of becoming prison reform advocates.

A concrete path for the Chrisleys that involves politics or social justice has yet to materialize. However, what’s known is that the couple will return for their family’s new docuseries, The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, which was ordered by Lifetime earlier this year. Todd is also angling for another TV deal, though nothing official has arisen from that as of this writing. A move to the political arena would be quite a jump for Todd but, then again, stranger developments have occurred.

In the meantime, check out The Chrisleys: Back to Reality when it premieres with a two-night event on September 1 and 2, with the show airing at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime on both nights. From there, new episodes will premiere on Tuesdays on that same network amid the 2025 TV schedule.