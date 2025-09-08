Wait, Was Todd Chrisley Already Planning To Leave Chrisley Knows Best Before His Legal Issues Began? The Reality TV Star Is Speaking Out

In 2014, USA Network debuted Chrisley Knows Best, a reality TV series centered around real estate mogul Todd Chrisley and his family. The show proved to be very successful, though it ultimately hit a snag in 2019 when Todd and his wife, Julie were indicted for financial-based offenses. After the Chrisleys were found guilty and sentenced to prison, their show came to an end in 2023 after 10 seasons. Interestingly, now, Todd is claiming that even if the series had continued, he likely wouldn’t have stuck around.

Todd Chrisley seems to be very cognizant of the notoriety and success he’s experienced as a result of his long-running reality TV series. He expressed as much during a recent interview with People. However, the father of six also told the outlet that making the show wasn’t always that easy due to what was “required” of him and his relatives. With that, Chrisley went on to explain why he apparently became somewhat disillusioned with production:

Chrisley Knows Best was a wonderful show and still is. I mean, you can tell in how many times it's airing and reruns and whatever. I'm grateful for what the show brought us. But to whom much is given, much is required. I think what was required of us was that we had to present ourself one way while behind the scenes, we were actually having to live another way. And I'm not going back to that. I had started winding down.

What the 56-year-old podcaster’s comments refer to are the challenges that come with producing reality TV. Stars who participate in the medium are definitely known for developing on-screen personas over time and, as a result, they can essentially become “characters” in a way. However, the way a person is represented on screen may or may not actually match up with who they are when the cameras are off.

Given his own misgivings about reality TV, Todd Chrisley admitted that, at the time, he was working on his “last contract” with USA Network, as he did not want to “renew” it. However, while Todd was working on his “last season,” it seems “everyone in the family was fighting” with him over the decision. Todd recalled those squabbles and alluded to the ironic turn of events that would later occur:

I'm fighting with them saying, 'No, I'm not. No, I'm not. You guys have been doing it as long as I have. Keep going if that's what you want to do.' And then God kind of said, 'Okay, I'll fix that for you. None of you can do it.'

After being found guilty of the financial-based violations, Todd Chrisley was sentenced to seven years in prison, while Julie was ordered to serve seven years. Both reported to their respective prisons in early 2023 and, earlier this summer, they were released after being pardoned by U.S. President Donald Trump. They’ve most recently been promoting The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, which was ordered to series by Lifetime. Simultaneously, Todd is eyeing a new TV deal, which would allow for a new reality show.

So, despite his experience the first time around, Todd Chrisley now seems keen on producing more TV. We can’t say with certainty exactly what’s sparked this newfound interest in returning to the small screen. However, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to think that Chrisley would look to both his positive and negative experiences on Knows Best to help inform his approach to a new series.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Check out Chrisley Knows Best as well as other great reality TV shows on Peacock. The service costs as little as $7.99 a month. Also, pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus, which provide ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

Stream the first nine seasons of Chrisley Knows Best using a Peacock subscription. Also, watch new episodes of The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, which airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime as part of the 2025 TV schedule.