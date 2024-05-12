Chris Pine Wore Pajamas To The Set Of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Then Revealed Why He Chooses Such Wild Outfits

People have debated for years which Hollywood A-lister is most deserving of the “best Chris” title , but regardless of what Hemsworth, Evans or Pratt may be doing on the big screen, it’s Chris Pine who’s been showing the most bizarrely spectacular looks when it comes to fashion. After showing up to the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in pajamas and an overcoat, the Poolman star revealed that he’s got a reason for dressing the way he does.

Chris Pine’s latest movie Poolman hit theaters this weekend, and anybody who’s paid any attention to the promotion of the film likely saw the actor channeling his character in shorts, a blazer and hiking boots at the premiere in April. Things got a little more casual for his trip to Jimmy Kimmel Live!, as he arrived wearing a matching green-and-white pajama top and bottom set, along with a navy overcoat. Check out the bold look below:

I have to admit, my favorite part of this look — which he paired with brown huaraches — is the pocket square he added to his long blue blazer. It gives a classy kick to the robe vibes.

Chris Pine did change out of his PJs before taking the stage with Jimmy Kimmel, adorning a matching white linen set with a few sporadic vertical stripes, but the late-night host seemed eager to address how the Don’t Worry Darling’s fashion choices have become “more outlandish” in recent years. While first attributing his new look to “too many mushrooms,” Pine then explained:

It’s a comfort thing, you know? It’s LA, we have a different kind of mode for dressing. I like to have a good time. Life is too hard, it’s gonna make you giggle if you put on some funky linen pants. Life’s pretty simple.

I actually love that explanation. We deal with enough in life, so when it comes to what we wear, why shouldn’t we be having some fun and staying comfortable with it?

Jimmy Kimmel recalled a few of his past looks as well, including Chris Pine’s viral short shorts , and the actor again namedropped Magnum, P.I. himself, Tom Selleck as his inspiration. Pine said:

I’m a big fan of Tom Selleck and as we know, Tom Selleck liked a short short.

In addition to his outfits, Chris Pine has turned heads with other elements of his look, growing out a shaggy beard and styling his long hair in a way that got him roasted for looking like Rachel from Friends . He also apparently purchased a fanny pack to help him stay in character while filming Wonder Woman 1984.

