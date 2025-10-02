'He's Not Perfect.' Dylan Efron Talked About His Pal Justin Bieber On Dancing With The Stars Amidst Online Rumors

Fans fully embraced Dylan Efron during his appearance on The Traitors Season 3 — for more than just being Zac Efron’s brother — and he seems to be getting similar support on Dancing with the Stars, which is airing on the 2025 TV schedule. But even those keeping tabs on Season 34’s potential dark horse may have been surprised to learn he’s friends with Justin Bieber. Dylan spoke about the Swag artist, admitting “he’s not perfect,” as the singer continues to make headlines.

On the September 30 episode of DWTS, Dylan Efron and his partner Daniella Karagach danced the foxtrot to Justin Bieber’s “Yukon.” Ahead of the performance (which can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription or Hulu subscription), Efron had high praise for his buddy, saying:

I love Justin. What makes me respect Justin so much is he makes people feel comfortable being vulnerable. And my experience on this show is like a vulnerable moment for me. He’s not perfect, but he’s trying to be better every day.

Justin Bieber knows a thing or two about being vulnerable. The “Peaches” singer is always making headlines for his social media activity, whether that’s for rumors about his marriage to Hailey Bieber or accusations of sending his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez secret messages, according to some fans.

He's definitely had our eye for the past few days, sharing a number of cryptic quotes on his Instagram this week, including one about “toxic thoughts,” and another that muses, “It is very obvious that we are not influenced by ‘facts’ but by our interpretation of the facts.”

Fans definitely had some wild interpretations of some of his other Instagram activity this weekend. The “Baby” singer shared a number of photos and videos from The League basketball court in Los Angeles, allegedly set to his new song off of Swag II, “I Do.” While the song is a romantic ballad about wife Hailey Bieber, the timing of the post was what raised eyebrows.

It would appear that Justin Bieber’s mind was on marriage just hours after Selena Gomez tied the knot with Benny Blanco, and his posts featured plenty of comments trolling him over what they did not think was a coincidence.

That’s not what Dylan Efron sees when he sees Justin Bieber, though. He told Page Six, following his performance on Dancing with the Stars on Tuesday night, he’s looking forward to seeing the Biebs headline Coachella next year and concluded:

He’s a really great person. I’ve always looked up to him.

Dylan Efron said he didn’t know if Justin Bieber was aware he was using “Yukon” on DWTS or if he’d be watching, but the song ended up being a great match for the ballroom number, and Efron and his partner received their highest scores of the season so far.

You can see how they continue to do on Season 34 — and if any more of Dylan Efron’s famous friends are revealed — as Dancing with the Stars airs at 8 p.m. ET Tuesdays on ABC and streaming live on Disney+.