Kim Kardashian Shared Pics For Her Pal's Birthday, But I'm Obsessed With Her Sparkly Sheer Look

Kim Kardashian is always at the forefront of the hottest fashion trends, whether she’s hopping around in a hilariously restrictive corset dress or celebrating black bikini summer . The sheer trend has been particularly popular for a while now — ever since Florence Pugh “freed the nipple” in 2022 — and The Kardashians star has definitely given us some A+ see-through looks. Most recently, some casual selfies posted in honor of her friend’s birthday showed off a sparkly see-through outfit, and I am obsessed.

The reality star-turned-billionaire entrepreneur shared a couple of photos with her photographer pal Mert Alas, as he celebrated another trip around the sun, and my apologies to the birthday boy, but I cannot get over Kim Kardashian’s bejeweled see-through bodysuit. Check out the pic from her Instagram Stories :

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian's Instagram Stories)

Kim Kardashian is looking especially slim in the sheer number, which sparkles all the way from the high neck, down the suit’s long sleeves and floor-length skirt. She appears to have a white bra and high-waisted panty underneath, with a chain wrapped around her midsection like a belt.

The SKIMS boss has been known to change up her hair color, and this golden shade of blonde — parted in the middle and straightened to flow down her back — feels very flower child (and a little like Phoebe from Friends).

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian's Instagram Stories)

It seems safe to assume that these photos came from a photo shoot that her friend was working with her on, and while these BTS shots show off the stunning sheer look, I wonder if and when we’ll get to see the results of their labor.

Kim Kardashian has blessed her 364 million-plus Instagram followers with several to-die-for sheer looks in the past, including a racy black crop top and ankle-length skirt that showed plenty of skin when she and sister Khloé Kardashian took in an Usher concert in Las Vegas. This winter she was giving goth vibes in Balenciaga’s wintry version of the sheer gown , as she showed off plenty of skin in between a lace rose design.

While the mom of four was fully glammed up for this most recent birthday tribute, Kim Kardashian took a different approach for another notable birthday message recently. She and her siblings all took to social media with throwback photos to honor their late father Robert Kardashian on what would have been the 80th birthday.