Emma Stone Is Hitting A Huge Milestone On SNL This Weekend, And It’s Awesome She’s Doing It As A Woman

Emma Stone’s best movies like Easy A, La La Land, and The Favourite (to name a few) have shown off her humorous and powerful acting chops. However, SNL is also to thank for showing off her comedic acting range when she first made her debut on the sketch comedy show back in 2010. Now, the Oscar winner is starting the December month off right by hitting a huge milestone on SNL, and the fact that she's a woman getting this achievement makes it even better.

You can never get too much Emma Stone! This year, she's starring in the upcoming movie Poor Things , for which she’s received critical acclaim, and she co-starred with Nathan Fielder in the comedy miniseries The Curse. Being a confirmed guest of Saturday Night Live ’s Season 49 , it was announced in a promo video for this week’s new episode that Stone is not only this season’s first female host but the newest member of the sketch comedy’s The Five-Timers Club! Take a look at Stone introducing her hosting duties for the upcoming episode below.

Why is SNL’s Five-Timers Club a big deal, you may ask? First off, you should know that The Five-Timers Club started with Chevy Chase when he made his fifth appearance on SNL in 1985. However, the club became official on December 8th, 1990 when Tom Hanks announced in his monologue that it was his fifth appearance on the NBC series back when he hosted in Season 16. From then on, this legendary club has been referenced in numerous sketches and the monologues of its newest inductees.

Its latest inductee was SNL’s Season 48 host Woody Harrelson who lit up the stage on February 25, 2023. Being part of The Five-Timers Club is a major honor because being asked to come back to the NBC sketch show at least five times is a sign of “making it” and what talented live performance skills that person has. Not every person who’s hosted Saturday Night Live has the chance to come back and can even be banned from the show. So, having the Emmy Award-winning series requesting your return shows you’ve got it made to make audiences laugh by playing multiple characters on live TV.

While the list of The Five-Timers Club inductees is relatively long, they’re mostly male. The list of female inductees is so short that I can name them right now. It first started with Candice Bergen back in 1990 followed by Drew Barrymore, Tina Fey, Scarlett Johansson, and Melissa McCarthy. Those five female Five-Timers have added a sixth addition in the form of Emma Stone.

As incredibly awesome as it is to have its newest recruit into the club being a female, the Golden Globe winner is also the perfect choice considering her history of being one of SNL ’s best hosts . Featured among the most popular SNL clips on YouTube , one of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 actress’s most memorable sketches was when she recreated her kiss scene from the superhero sequel with co-star Andrew Garfield. You can't help but laugh seeing a cringeworthy yet hilarious look at the sketch of how the two stars thought normal people kissed.

Then, there was the time Stone appeared on SNL’s 40th Anniversary Special embodying Gilda Radner’s iconic Weekend Update character Roseanne Roseannadanna. While her time playing the famed Update guest was brief, it was absolutely an impressionable honoring one of SNL’s greatest stars. As Stone’s sense of humor has shown since her film debut in Superbad, I can’t wait to see what she has in store for the NBC series' newest episode.