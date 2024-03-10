Euphoria’s Alexa Demie Freed The Nipple In Sheer Dress While Appearing In Madonna’s Tour

If there is any time to take a fashion risk, a Madonna concert is definitely the occasion. The music icon is known for her experimentation and musical styles, never being afraid to embrace sexuality in her songs and performances. That’s why when Euphoria star Alexa Demie decided to free the nipple while on stage with the performer amid her tour, it seemed fitting for the venue. Demie seemed to have a blast dancing with the “Like A Virgin” singer, seemingly bringing some inspiration from her TV character into her fashion moment.

Madonna performed in Los Angeles on Saturday night as part of her nationwide Celebration tour. The “Vogue” artist pulled out all the stops for her California show, even bringing Alexa Demie on stage for a key part of the performance. In true Madonna fashion, an aspect of her concert features a “runway show” where performers strut their stuff for the Grammy winner and a guest judge. Demie was said guest last night and truly strutted everything in a bold mesh dress and black pumps. You can see a video from X user @TrueBlueLDR of the moment below:

Madonna & Alexa Demie on stage together! pic.twitter.com/nF5LgWoYMEMarch 10, 2024 See more

Some other footage from the night captures the Waves actress being brought on stage by the music superstar from the audience, indicating that the actress may not have expected to be a part of the show. She played it very cool nonetheless and seemed to love being on stage for the moment. After all, she is an actress, so I’m not surprised she was able to adapt and perform in her own way for the Hollywood crowd. (Maybe her enthusiasm could earned her a role in the upcoming Madonna biopic?) Regardless, being on stage with Madonna is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and her energy definitely matched the moment.

More on Euphoria (Image credit: HBO) Euphoria Season 3: What We Know So Far About The Next Installment

As for fashion, the "Music" performer has long pushed boundaries, baring all well before the days of HBO's young adult series. Alexa Demie's nipple-revealing mesh dress may seem too sexy for other venues, but this seems like an homage to everything the iconic singer has done for women embracing their bodies in a creative way. Mesh is also totally on trend right now, as Olivia Wilde recently freed the nipple as well while attending a fashion show. The singer additionally seemed excited to be on stage with Demie, and I wonder if that means she may be a fan of the Emmy-winning show herself. I personally wouldn't mind seeing her pop up on the upcoming third season.

Not only is the mesh dress very “Madonna” but it’s also very “Maddy.” On the hit HBO drama series, Alexa Demie’s Maddy has shown skin, pushing boundaries in her own way. Euphoria often highlights iconic glittery makeup and colorful Gen Z fashion choices. However, a somewhat edgier and more brooding character like Maddy could totally be seen wearing something black and mesh at a party just like the fit above. Fingers crossed that this outfit is more than just a fun, youthful concert look but also a potential sneak peek into the fashion fans can expect to see during Season 3.