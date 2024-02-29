Olivia Wilde Is The Latest Celeb To ‘Free The Nipple’ At A Fashion Show, And Ali Wong And Lisa Rinna Shared Their Support

See-through outfits have been a huge part of the celebrity fashion game over the past year or so, with fashion events and red carpets brimming with translucent fabrics and peeks of skin. Less common, however, is for women to fully embrace the moment by going completely sheer up top, but that’s precisely what Olivia Wilde did at the Saint Laurent show at Paris Fashion Week. The actress became the latest fashionista to “free the nipple” in a see-through black tank top, garnering the praise of many fans, including Ali Wong and Lisa Rinna.

Florence Pugh famously bared it all in a pink Valentino dress in Summer 2022, addressing those who were “terrified” by her show of body positivity with a lengthy social media post that included the hashtag #fuckingfreethefuckingnipple. Now, her Don’t Worry Darling director and co-star Olivia Wilde has put her own take on the risque look:

(Image credit: Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images)

Olivia Wilde paired her barely there tank top with a black khaki skirt and elbow-length leather gloves. The ensemble was from Saint Laurent’s fall 2024 collection, which reportedly featured a number of sheer looks, so even with the increasing popularity of the corset dress, it doesn’t look like the see-through movement is going anywhere.

That’s going to be good news for many fans, who praised Olivia Wilde’s nipple-baring look in the comments of the pics she posted to Instagram . Her supporters even included a couple of well-known names:

Ali Wong: 🔥🔥🔥

Lisa Rinna: So freaking 🔥

Olivia Wilde has always been a big proponent of the “free the nipple” movement , donning her own see-through dress just weeks after Florence Pugh’s Internet-breaking moment , and the Booksmart director again just barely hid her chest behind black lace in what many called a “revenge dress” following her split from Harry Styles .

She even sported a breast-baring look on a magazine cover after opening up to Vogue in 2021 about the importance of not allowing the stigmatization of the female chest to affect the way we see ourselves. At the time she said:

I wish that in this country we weren’t so terrified of women’s bodies in the way that we are. We have this kind of puritanical perspective on nipples. I think it’s really silly.

Several other celebrities have joined Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh in the see-through-top movement, including Julia Fox, who not only freed the nipples in a bold look at Cannes 2023 but also donned a completely sheer dress — with belly button cutout — at last year’s Paris Fashion Week. Brie Larson proved that she’s not afraid to display her chest for a Harper’s Bazaar fashion spread , and Kylie Jenner, Bella Thorne and Zöe Kravitz were amongst others who jumped on the naked dress trend .