MTV's Catfish Could Get Saved, And I Think TLC Is The Perfect Home For It

Catfish: The TV Show was responsible for some of reality television's wildest moments, and its legacy far exceeds the premise of the original movie it was inspired by. And yet, all good things must come to an end, as MTV officially pulled the plug on the series and canceled it after nine seasons.

That's a helluva run for any series, and one that I think could still continue the series if it gets the opportunity. Variety reported the series can be shopped around to other networks, and I think it would be right at home on the TLC network.

(Image credit: TLC)

Why TLC Would Be The Perfect Network For Catfish

Take a look at TLC's offerings on the 2025 TV schedule, and tell me Catfish: The TV Show isn't the perfect fit for the network? The network is filled with reality programming, much of which features romance between individuals from diverse backgrounds. I believe there's a pre-baked-in audience to watch the return of Catfish if it premiered on TLC, assuming it's paired with the right show.

Additionally, TLC acquiring Catfish: The TV Show could lead to its library being made available with an HBO Max subscription, allowing fans to catch up on all the seasons they missed after previously stopping to watch the show. I know that I personally never stopped enjoying Catfish, it was more that I stopped watching MTV completely.

(Image credit: MTV)

We Need Nev Schulman On 90 Day Fiancé

If reviving Catfish: The TV Show is not a possibility, perhaps Nev Schulman can be tapped to star in a new spinoff in the 90 Day Fiancé world. We've seen previous cast members fall victim to catfishing, and even some couples, like Jenny and Sumit Singh, were married after being catfished on their first date.

More On Catfish: The TV Show (Image credit: Universal Pictures) I Can't Believe The Wild Reason MTV’s Catfish Had To Scrap An Otherwise Heartwarming Episode

I know TLC is already loaded with 90 Day Fiancé spinoffs, but if there was ever a person worthy of justifying one more, it's Nev Schulman. He's a name synonymous with catfishing, and it's not like this trend has suddenly stopped. I would also wager that it happens a good deal more with people in international relationships, and I would love to hear more of those stories and why they happen. Imagine how much pain he could've saved Tyray Mollett during his memorable storyline?

Maybe Catfish: The TV Show comes to TLC, maybe it lands somewhere else, and ultimately, I would make peace with that. I just think that it's too good a show not to continue after the run that it's had, and the service that it provides to people in the dating world. I believe everyone who tries online dating should at least watch a couple of episodes of the former MTV series, if only to learn the common tricks and avoid being catfished themselves. Ironically, this franchise took off by catfishing an audience to see it, so maybe it can do the same to a network to find its way back to television.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We'll see what happens with Catfish: The TV Show in the coming weeks as it gets shopped around to other networks and streamers. I'll keep my fingers crossed for it to come to TLC, but again, I'll ultimately just be happy to see it find a new home.