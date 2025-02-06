I Just Found Out How Much Jaden Smith's House-Shaped Grammy’s Headpiece Cost, And It's A Small Fortune

This past weekend, the 2025 Grammys (which CinemaBlend live blogged) were quite exciting. History was made, and I don’t just mean that when it comes to the awards that were earned. Ahead of the event, more than a few notable stars made serious fashion statements on the red carpet. Jaden Smith made headlines, too, as the actor and rapper showed up to the event in a black suit - and a Wearable Vampire Castle Headpiece. It’s an interesting accessory, and I was surprised to find out just how expensive it is.

Jaden Smith’s headwear came courtesy of Abodi, which specializes in Transylvania-centric attire. Some might assume that the eclectic item is modestly priced (at least, that’s what I assume based on its appearance). However, it would seem that I wouldn’t be able to shell out the cash for it. As noted on the fashion brand’s website, the piece is €4,500 which amounts to more than $4,500. Needless to say, I wasn’t expecting that major price tag, though the piece is described as a quality item.

On Abodi’s website, the headgear is described as “a striking fusion of the brand’s signature mystique and contemporary, daring design.” It’s also touted as embodying “the brand's essence and origins, drawing inspiration from films and vampire legends, as well as historical narratives.” I’m admittedly not the most fashion-savvy person, but I’m not sure I’d pay that much for a castle that would go on my head. Of course, to each their own, as there could be clothes-minded people who would wear the piece as the Karate Kid star did.

It goes without saying that Jaden Smith has become well known for his skills as an actor and musical performer. However, over the years, he’s also been cited for his sharp and eccentric attire. Many of his looks are showcased on social media and receive high praise from his followers. One particular fit that made waves was a sheer ensemble that allowed Smith to show off his buff physique.

This sense of style, of course, runs in the family, as the star’s famous father, Will Smith, was known to sport a fresh fit or two in his day. However, the younger Smith opts not to accept advice from his pop. In fact, anytime Will tries to give fashion notes, Jaden just sends him a screenshot from a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air scene that shows the former wearing a Philadelphia 76ers crop top. Jaden does have respect for his old man, though, so much so that he actually modeled a piece from his fashion line after an “embarrassing” Fresh Prince episode.

As it so happens, the Life in a Year star wasn’t the only person to turn heads at this year’s Grammys, as Kanye West and Bianca Censori did as well. Censori showed up to the event in a completely see-through outfit, before the two left the event. Neither one will face legal consequences for what happened, but West may be out of a lucrative, Japanese concert deal. Aside from that, he also put the same kind of sheer bodysuit up for sale on his website, and fans have a lot of thoughts.

I’d say Jaden Smith’s Transylvania Castle headpiece is relatively subtle, when you consider what Ye’s wife wore. All in all, I commend Smith for continuing to push boundaries when it comes to his sense of fashion. What I’m wondering now is whether fans may be inspired to follow his lead and obtain their own Abodi pieces. Given the major price tag though, I’m not so sure it’s going to catch on amongst the general public.