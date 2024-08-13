HGTV's Drew And Jonathan Scott Amusingly Poke Fun At Anthony Anderson's Reaction To On-Set Injury: 'We Just Heard This Shriek'

If you’ve ever done any work around your own home, you will likely know that the possibility of hurting yourself while in the midst of such an act is simply not zero, especially if you don’t engage in the undertaking on a regular basis. As such, when Drew and Jonathan Scott remodel spaces with their famous guests on their HGTV series, Celebrity IOU, the occasional injury has happened. And, they just amusingly poked fun at Anthony Anderson’s “shriek” when he hurt himself on the show.

What Did Drew And Jonathan Scott Say About Anthony Anderson’s Reaction To Hurting Himself On Celebrity IOU?

Drew and Jonathan Scott are well known for many things (like their sense of humor, which landed them a hilarious cameo on Girls5Eva ), but it’s entirely possible that they wouldn’t be the moguls they are today without the immense popularity of the Property Brothers. That HGTV hit (which almost went by a very different renovation-focused name ) led to a number of spinoffs, including Celebrity IOU, which recently began its eighth season.

For the most part, remodels have gone off without much of an injurious hitch (not counting Michael Bublé’s post-demo day MRI ), even though they get some help from the celebrities who are fixing places up for their friends/family. However, the Scotts just recalled to TV Insider when black-ish star Anthony Anderson sustained a relatively mild wound during Season 4, while discussing whether or not the celebrities have ever balked at doing something that might seem dangerous. After Drew responded with, “No. Safety is first, so I think they trust us,” Jonathan continued, and said:

We have a medic on sight as well if there is an issue. I think to date, knock on wood, we’ve only had one injury. Anthony Anderson pinched his finger and it was bleeding. He was installing hardwood floors and when he whacked the board in, he had his finger in between the two boards. Then blood was gushing. We just heard this shriek.

Obviously, though the pain and (I’m sure) sight of quite a bit of his own blood was shocking to the former The Masked Singer competitor, Drew and Jonathan aren’t terrible people (Do you think Jonathan would have come up with a themed Scottish proposal to Zooey Deschanel if he were?) so they only feel free to poke fun at Anderson because everything turned out OK. While I think maybe even the comedic actor would be able to laugh at this now, I do completely understand why his immediate reaction was to let out a concerned “shriek.”

I once had a gardening accident that involved the sharper-than-expected blades of some scissors coming into contact with the delicate flesh of my inner arm. And, while I didn’t scream at the sight of my lovely brown skin parting to reveal the melanin-free organ underneath as the wound slowly filled with blood…um, it definitely made me very nervous and possibly a little light-headed. So, I totally get weirdly intense reactions when an injury actually isn’t that bad. As Drew added:

You would have thought he cut an arm off the way he reacted. It was quite funny.

Yeah, man. Sometimes that’s how it goes when you hurt yourself, particularly if you didn’t see it coming and suddenly there’s blood everywhere. Luckily, Anderson (whose episode you can watch with a Max subscription) was alright in the end, and he didn’t end up emotional for a very different reason than the Celebrity IOU guest stars who frequently cry on the show.