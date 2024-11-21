Survivor is considered one of the best reality shows of all time, and countless shows have been influenced by during its decades on the air. While Survivor (which is streaming with a Paramount+ subscription) is showing no signs of slowing down, we've seen icons from the series transfer to other popular competition shows like The Traitors. I caught up on House Of Villains and there are 5 Survivor icons that I'd love to see on after Richard Hatch.

Season of of House of Villains is airing now, and the class includes the OG Winner Richard Hatch, who was in some of the best Survivor seasons ever and created the concept of an alliance. And while I'm bummed he was voted out, I'm ready for more iconic villains to go from the island to the titular villain house in Season 3. Let's break it all down.

Corinne Kaplan

Corinne first debuted on Survivor Gabon before returning for Caramoan and eventually appearing on The Amazing Race. She was a proud villain and soundbite machine throughout all of these appearances, constantly roasting her tribemates in confessionals to hilarious results. As such, I'd love to see her clash with an entire cast of reality TV bad guys in House of Villains.

While being a villain on Survivor can have negative impacts on one's life (Corinne was iconically boo'd during Gabon's reunion), I feel like Corinne would thrive with an entire cast of villains to get up to debauchery with. I mean, who doesn't want to see her interact with Tiffany "New York" Pollard?

Tyson Apostol

Throughout his whopping four appearances on Survivor, Tyson was an original. While his early seasons saw him making big Survivor mistakes, he was a consistently entertaining character who eventually won the game his third time playing. He'd return once more time for Winners at War, although most of the iconic old school players were picked off fairly early.

While Tyson might have had his time opposite Jeff Probst, he's an iconic Survivor villain who would likely be a funny and strategic presence in House of the Villains. As I'm watching Season 2, I've got to say it would have been fun to see him interact with The Challenge's Wes Bergmann.

Kass McQuillen

Kass McQuillen aka Chaos Kass is an original, and a Survivor player I wish went further on their return to the game. She had no problems clashing with people on her two season in the game, and caused chaos in the game by sticking to her guns... even if that resulted in winner Tony Vlachos making bizarre goat noises at her.

Kass has been off of television for too long in my opinion, and I'd love to see what she could bring to the table with a project like House of Villains. She's not one to back down from a fight, and I can only imagine how she'd argue with famous villains from other shows.

Tony Vlachos

This might be an obvious choice, but I had to! Tony Vlachos is arguably the most iconic villain of the New Era of Survivor. He played extremely hard every single day, which ultimately led to him winning both of his seasons. And seeing him face off against more antagonists of reality TV would be fascinating.

Of course, Tony has been keeping busy lately with other reality TV projects. He's on the cast of The Traitors Season 3 (which will be streaming with Peacock subscription), and he's also booked alongside Parvati and Cirie for Survivor Au vs The World. Still, it would be fun to see him on House of Villains eventually.

Courtney Yates

For many Survivor fans, the 20th Season Heroes vs Villains is the best season of all time. The cast is full of true icons from the show, including China's Courtney Yates. Like Corinne, she was known for her quick wit and ability to tear down her cast mates in confessionals.

Courtney has been back on reality since her two season of Survivor, but she's someone who I also think would make great television on House of Villains. And who knows? Maybe her time off of our screens have made her insults even more delightfully cutting.

While Richard Hatch failed to connect with most of his cast mates for House of Villains, (except for Drag Race alum Kandy Muse), I think the overlap between Survivor and the VH1 show could be stronger. I mean, the people on this list handled starving on a beach, so they can definitely handle being in a house while forming alliances and voting each other off. For now, check the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.