How Kim Kardashian Is Allegedly Feeling About Kanye West’s Relationship With Bianca Censori Months After Their Secret Wedding

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were ensnared in contentious legal proceedings before they reached a divorce settlement in November 2022. Since then, the two have apparently been tending to their affairs, and the rapper made a particularly massive move. West married Bianca Censori earlier this year during a secret wedding that Kardashian didn’t even know about . Shortly after the ceremony, rumors began to circulate regarding the couple’s method of keeping it secret, along with how Kardashian views West’s new wife. Now, a source has provided alleged details about how Kardashian is feeling about the marriage months after her ex-husband tied the knot.

Insiders made bold accusations about Kim Kardashian’s view of Bianca Censori, who formerly worked with Ye at Yeezy. One person claimed that Kardashian has hated Censori for years , alleging that the SKIMS founder simply hates “pretty girls.” That information has yet to be verified as of right now but, if this latest report is any indication, it sounds like Kim Kardashian has no problem with the relationship. In fact, one individual tells Us Weekly that she’s glad about it:

Kim is actually glad that Kanye has found someone that makes him so happy. She knows they have both completely moved on from their relationship and she wants nothing but the best for him.

As of this writing, Kim Kardashian has yet to publicly speak out about her ex’s relationship and, as alluded to, she seems more focused on herself these days. As a matter of fact, amid the rumors about her disliking Ye’s new partner, she dropped a post about entering her “quiet girl era.” Though that doesn’t mean she’s not still working hard at her hustle, which involves filming Hulu’s The Kardashians and appearing at speaking and fan photographing events among other things.

Meanwhile, Kanye West and Bianca Censori seem to be having a ball together. West and Censori have yet to officially file for their marriage license, but they’re still exuding plenty of newlywed bliss. The Grammy winner has been getting his kids acquainted with his new lady as well, as he, Censori and North West visited Universal Studios . West, however, has yet to meet up with Censori’s family in Australia . The rapper has been attempting to obtain a visa but could be barred from entering due to his history of controversial remarks (which have lost him a slew of business deals).

The “Stronger” singer also got embroiled in an alleged battery incident back in January. The situation saw the star get into a tense conversation with a woman who was filming him with her phone. Ye reportedly proceeded to throw the device and, after that, he got another person with a camera to back off before he rode off, with his partner next to him in the passenger seat. Kim Kardashian was later asked for a comment on the situation but quickly shut down the paparazzi who posed the question.



Though both stars are clearly creating distance between one another, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will naturally have dealings as time goes on, due to the fact that they share four kids. There’s no way of telling whether or not any future interactions will involve Bianca Censori, though. However, if this latest report is to be believed, there shouldn’t be too much of an issue if such an encounter happens.