How Much Is Dave Grohl's Net Worth? What He Stands To Lose If A Divorce Happens Following His Love Child Announcement

Nearly two months after Dave Grohl’s love child announcement , a number of questions still remain. Not only is the identity of Grohl’s baby mother still unknown, but the status of his marriage to Jordyn Blum is also unknown to the general public. Reports of a divorce have been floating around for weeks, with some insiders claiming that it’s going to happen. If that’s true, then there are financial details to consider. It’s now been claimed that Grohl’s net worth could be affected should he split from his wife, as he could stand to lose a lot of cash.

Celebrity divorces can be incredibly pricey in some instances, if one or both of the people involved are worth a considerable amount of money. The key to this, however, is whether or not there’s a prenuptial agreement in place and, according to RadarOnline , Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum do not have a prenup. An insider for the news outlet went on to say that due to the apparent lack of an agreement, the Foo Fighters member – who’s reportedly worth $300 million – could lose a massive amount of his fortune:

Word is, they didn't have a prenup. If she doesn't forgive him, he'll be on the hook for an enormous chunk of change given that he's worth $300 million, plus he'll have to pony up a small fortune in child support payments. Dave wants to save the marriage, but if he doesn't find some miracle, he's looking at a bill that's going to cost him millions. It's the cost of cheating.

So, if the insider is to be believed, the 55-year-old musician could lose $150 million in a divorce settlement. The “Resolve” performer reportedly retained a lawyer around the time that he announced the birth of his child – a baby girl. As of this writing, his legal representation has not provided official comment on a potential divorce or the entertainer’s financial holdings.

Dave Grohl took to Instagram in September, sharing that he’d welcomed his fourth child, which was born outside of his marriage. He said, at the time, that he planned to be a “loving and supportive parent to her.” At the same time, Grohl said he was going to do “everything [he] can to regain” his family’s “trust” and “forgiveness.” A PR expert weighed in on Grohl’s statement later on, arguing that it “sets a tone of accountability” but that “words alone aren't enough in moments like these.” Nevertheless, it’s been reported that the rockstar has been making legitimate attempts to save his marriage .

On the other side of this situation, sources have said that 48-year-old Jordyn Blum knew about the love child a while before the announcement was made and was “shocked” upon hearing the news. Paparazzi snapped photos of the interior designer in early October and, at the time, Blum wasn’t wearing her wedding ring . (Her estranged husband wasn’t sporting his matrimonial jewelry either.) Per reports, Blum has been trying to cope and has received comfort from friends throughout this time, with one of them being actress Kate Hudson.

Some people who know Dave Grohl have since weighed in on the situation. One such person was his ex-girlfriend, Kari Wuhrer, who referred to him as a “scumbag” for the way he supposedly iced her out following their split. Slipknot’s Corey Tyler discussed Grohl , acknowledging that the situation is “so messy.” However, Tyler also opined that all of “this happening does not mean [Grohl’s] not a nice person.”

At this point, it’s difficult to say whether Jordyn Blum and Dave Grohl will ultimately end up divorcing, considering everything that’s reportedly transpired. If it does happen, one can also only speculate as to just how Grohl’s $300 million net worth will be impacted.