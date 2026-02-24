The Cute Story Behind How Eric Dane's Neighbor Found Out He Lived Next Door To 'McSteamy'
What a shock!
2026 has had a number of tragic celebrity deaths, and shortly after Catherine O'Hara passed away, Grey's Anatomy star Eric Dane died at age 53 following a battle with ALS. Ever since then tributes to Dane have been rolling in, especially by his costars. The latest of these came from the late actor's neighbor, who had no idea that he was living next to McSteamy. Let's break it down.
Dane was a former Grey's Anatomy star who remained synonymous with playing Mark Sloan aka McSteamy years after his exit from the show (which is streaming with a Hulu subscription). Personal trainer Ben Bruno recently took to Instagram to share what it was like living down the street from the Last Ship star, offering:
Honestly, relatable. If i showed up at someone's house and saw Dr. Mark Sloan in front of me I probably would have fainted. He was one of my absolute favorite characters on Grey's Anatomy, and I wouldn't have been able to keep it together if I surprisingly met Eric Dane... especially if he was in the midst of lifting weights.
Bruno's tribute to the late actor also came with a video of Dane working out from just a few years ago. It shows how brutal ALS can be, and why the late actor became an advocate for those with the disease. Later in the same post, McSteamy's neighbor spoke about his character, offering:
How sweet is that? While Dane got a standing ovation for one of his final roles, it sounds like he was also happy to give credit where credit was due. So when he saw one of Ben Bruno's clients have a good game, he was sure to give his neighbor his flowers. It certainly sounds like they had a lovely friendship.
The personal trainer spoke more about the juxtaposition between Eric Dane's status as a heartthrob and the friend and neighbor he knew. The same post reads:
This type of strength of character is likely why so many of the late actor's friends and colleagues have come out to share stories about him after his death. A GoFundMe account is raising money to support his family, and a ton of donations have been rolling in. On top of his many iconic performances, Eric Dane's legacy also includes the kind way he treated those around him.
Prior to his death, Eric Dane filmed Euphoria Season 3, which will debut April 12th on HBO as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Our thoughts continue to be with his loved ones during this difficult time.
