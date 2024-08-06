An Insider Just Weighed In On A New Rumor About Renee Zellweger, Ant Anstead And Christina Hall: ‘Laughable’

HGTV star Christina Hall and her real estate agent husband Josh Hall surprised fans this summer when they separately filed for divorce in mid-July . While things with the former couple quickly became publicly contentious, there has been a rumor about Christina, her second ex-husband, Ant Anstead, and his girlfriend, Oscar winner Renée Zellweger. However, an insider just weighed in on that report and called it “laughable.”

What Is The Rumor About Christina Hall, Ant Anstead And Renee Zellweger And How Did An Insider Respond?

Just as fans of home renovation expert Christina Hall were getting excited for her upcoming HGTV reality competition series, The Flip Off , with her first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his Christina look-alike wife Heather , they were hit with the news that she was divorcing her third husband, Josh Hall. The following weeks saw a rumor begin that Renée Zellweger has become nervous about Christina since the divorce, but an insider recently spoke with People about the report and called it “totally laughable.”

As those who’ve followed Christina’s many personal ups and downs over the past several years will likely remember, she and Anstead split after a little less than two years of marriage in September 2020. They had just celebrated the birthday of their son, Hudson, a couple of weeks prior, as he’d turned one early that month. By July of 2021, Anstead had already had a meet cute with Zellweger on his show, Celebrity IOU: Joyride, and quietly began dating the star, while Christina had moved on with Josh.

But, their split took a turn in April 2022 when Anstead filed for sole custody of their son , leading to a public war of words and accusations about wrongdoing when it came to how Hudson was being raised.

In the days since news about the Halls' split, however, Christina appears to have made some moves to mend fences with Anstead. Not only did she re-follow him on Instagram and like a photo of their son, she also responded positively to a fan who suggested that Anstead be chosen to replace Josh in The Flip Off , which is currently filming without him even though he was originally scheduled to be a part of it.

When Life & Style spoke to a source who’s supposedly close to the situation in early August, they noted that the Judy star was “wary” of the interior designer in light of the divorce, and said “it’s hard not to be threatened” because of the contact they have to maintain as they co-parent their son and how “devastated” Anstead was when his marriage to the Christina on the Coast host fell apart.

Hopefully, Zellweger and Anstead are still going strong and there’s no reason for her to be worried about his former wife. The duo have kept their romance mostly private for three years now and have appeared happy when they do step out in public or acknowledge each other on social media. One would imagine that they’re already pretty well versed in ignoring rumors about their personal lives, so let’s pray that speculation about a possible rift doesn’t impact the couple at all.