Irina Shayk Reportedly Going To Wild Lengths To Keep Her Romance With Tom Brady Private

Tom Brady was certainly a hot commodity following his split from Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage. Despite his insistence that he was focused on co-parenting his children after his divorce was finalized and he retired from the NFL, Brady has been fighting off dating rumors left and right for the better part of the last 10 months. However, now it seems the football legend actually has moved on with Irina Shayk , and she’s reportedly going to extreme lengths to make sure her new romance with Brady remains private.

After rumors first started to swirl about the potential couple in June, it was clear by the end of July that Tom Brady and Irina Shayk were spending time together, and the Russian model has apparently “narrowed her inner circle” to prevent any possible leaks about the new relationship to the press, per Page Six . A source for the trade said Shayk has gone so far as to cut ties with some of her more loose-lipped friends, fearing that unwanted attention in the media might drive the quarterback away. The source continued:

She’s afraid any weird rumors might scare him off. … She really wants this to work. Brady is her white whale. He’s an all-American nice guy.

It makes sense that Tom Brady and Irina Shayk would want to keep things low-key, especially in the early stages of their relationship as they get to know each other. Being in the spotlight is nothing new for the seven-time Super Bowl champ, but up until recently he was able to keep the focus mostly on his career, rather than his personal life. Shayk has more experience in that arena, as she’s had high-profile romances with Cristiano Ronaldo, Bradley Cooper and Kanye West.

Irina Shayk is all too aware of the media attention that comes with dating people of Tom Brady’s social status, and that may be exactly why she’s reportedly taking such drastic measures to keep their private lives out of the press.

The model was involved with soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo from 2010 to 2015, when she started seeing Bradley Cooper. She and the Silver Linings Playbook actor — who share 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine — split in 2019 . She was also connected to Kanye West for a couple of months following his separation from Kim Kardashian.

Rumors first started to swirl about her and Tom Brady back in June, when the two were both guests at the same wedding. However, the model’s rep denied claims that Shayk was “throwing herself” at Tom Brady and that she had “followed him around all weekend,” making it all the more understandable why she doesn’t want her “friends” talking to the press!

By the end of July, it seemed clear the two were dating, when they were photographed together, looking cozy as Tom Brady picked Irina Shayk up from the Bel Air Hotel and brought her back to his place. They reportedly spent the night there, before the model returned to the hotel, only to have the NFL alum pick her up again later that day.

The sparks may be flying, but Irina Shayk was not present when Tom Brady celebrated his 46th birthday on August 3. Instead the father of three celebrated his big day with his children on safari in Africa.

We’ve definitely got our eye on this new couple, but with extreme measures being taken to prevent too much public exposure, it’ll be interesting to see how much we get to see of them.