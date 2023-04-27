Japanese Breakfast Singer Opens Up After Encounter With Taylor Swift Did Not Go How She Expected

While Taylor Swift was busy winning awards and being a full-on heroin for a photographer at the Grammys earlier this year, it turns out she also had an adorably awkward interaction with the lead singer of Japanese Breakfast and bestselling author Michelle Zauner. Even when you are a popular artist and writer, meeting a megastar like Taylor Swift has to be nerve-wracking, and Zauner proved that as she recalled the interaction she had with the “Anti-Hero” singer that didn’t quite go the way she expected.

So, while on her book tour for Crying in H Mart, the singer/author told the story of the time she met Taylor Swift, and one audience member caught the funny story for TikTok . Michelle Zauner started by saying she was at a Grammys party, and:

Behind me I hear a voice that says ‘I know this is really weird but could I just get a Diet Coke and vodka?’ And I turn around and it’s like Taylor Swift.

That alone would get me all nervous, and I probably would have just run away from the pop star. Considering her discography as well as Swift’s upcoming projects , her success is both inspiring and intimidating, especially when she’s standing right in front of you.

With these ideas in mind, the artist, who was nominated for both Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album at the 2023 Grammys continued her story, explaining what she said to her fellow Grammy nominee:

I don’t know what came over [me], just alcohol. I just go ‘You know, I realized, I’ve been reading a lot of Hemingway, and that song ‘invisible string’ you sing ‘isn’t it just so pretty to think,’ like is that a Hemingway reference? And she just goes ‘OK English major!’ And I walked away…I woke up the next morning, and I was like ‘Oh, no!’

I feel like it’s important to note up top that the way Zauner made this interaction sound, Swift seemed impressed by the author asking if “invisible string” had a Hemingway reference in. I think the part that was semi-mortifying was the nerves mixed with walking away right after. In my opinion, the author handled this situation very well, maybe she should have stuck around for a couple more minutes, but I don’t blame her for fleeing. My fight or flight response also would kick in if I thought I had just embarrassed myself in front of Taylor Swift.

Even though I also would have thought this interaction didn’t go as planned, I think Zauner brought up a super interesting point. Also, based on her impersonation of Swift it sounds like the singer was impressed by the “invisible string” reference. While she never confirmed if the song from folklore references Hemingway, I think it’s safe to assume it’s not impossible.

Speaking of “invisible string,” this story also comes at a timely moment, as Swift switched out that song on the Eras Tour for “the 1.” Following her break up with Joe Alwyn after six years together, fans have theorized that she switched out the two songs during the folklore section of her show. They have also assumed that the breakup may have also prompted another change during the Red set . While the Midnights artist changes her surprise songs with every show, the core set list has only changed these two times, including the situation with “invisible string.”

While the "Be Sweet" singer may think her encounter with the “invisible string” singer didn’t go to plan, I found it quite endearing. Also, considering Swift is very in the know when it comes to up-in-coming women in music (just look at who is opening for her on the Eras Tour) she might have known exactly who she was talking to. Hopefully, someday, Michelle Zauner can meet Taylor Swift again so they can chat more about music and literary references in songs.