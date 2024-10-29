Jim Parsons Hit The Red Carpet With A Big Bang After Growing Out A Beard, And It's A Mood

Jim Parsons has been in the public eye for some time now, as he rose to prominence as a member of the Big Bang Theory cast well over a decade ago. The four-time Emmy winner isn’t just known for his keen prowess as an actor but also for sporting the clean-shaven look for his roles. However, Parsons just made a serious change, as he opted to grow a beard. During a red carpet event, the actor made a big bang (sorry, but that was too easy) when he showed off his facial hair. And, honestly, his fresh-bearded vibes contribute to a serious mood.

The Hollywood star recently attended the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York. At the event, the suave actor sported a fresh blue ensemble, which featured a dapper shirt as well as a smooth jacket and matching pants. As great as the outfit was, it was the 51-year-old actor’s facial hair that really stole the show. The beard was well groomed and, quite frankly, it looks impressive. Check out an image down below:

(Image credit: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

It’s amazing because, on the surface, Jim Parsons really hasn’t done all that much to change up his look. Essentially, this is what happens when someone manages to make a radical change without putting in too much effort, and I don’t mean that as an insult at all. As someone who can’t grow a full beard himself, I laud Parsons for sporting the look and wearing those whiskers well. It’s a far cry from how he appeared as Dr. Sheldon Cooper and in his other movie and TV roles, but I certainly dig it!

Some may be wondering what prompted the co-lead of Spoiler Alert (which is streamable) to grow the beard. Well, he explained that while speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet of the CFDA Fashion Awards. Apparently, the decision was prompted by an insightful conversation that the sitcom veteran had with his barber ahead of his performance as the stage manager in the famous play Our Town:

I grew it knowing that I was going to go into the play, but I mostly started it, because the play didn’t need it, but I did it because I want try – long story short, I had a talk with my barber, and I was like, ‘You always have a beard.’ He’s like, ‘Well, I kind of have a weak chin.’ I was like, ‘Oh, it can change the shape of your face. I want to try it.’

His barber certainly made an astute point, and I’ve even known people who’ve opted to grow facial hair for the purpose of altering the shape of their faces, at first glance. As cool as Jim Parsons’ beard is, it may still be a bit jarring for some who are used to seeing him with a clean face on TV. Regardless of that, it’s surely not necessary for him to have that latter look, especially since he’s not planning to reprise Sheldon anytime soon after playing the role in Young Sheldon ’s finale . All in all, Parsons isn’t totally opposed to a Big Bang revival but doesn’t have a desire to do it anytime soon.

In the meantime, I’m happy to see that the Normal Heart star is engrossing himself in different kinds of work and trying out different looks as well. Now that I’m invested in his newly minted beard, I’m curious as to how long he’ll ultimately keep it. I don’t know about you, but I’m definitely thinking that he should keep it, at least, through the winter months. After all, one’s face can certainly get cold when the temperature drops.

Those who are pining for Jim Parsons’ old look can check it out by streaming all 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory, which are available to stream with the use of a Max subscription .