‘You Didn’t Think I Was Just Taking Photos Of Sunsets And Seashores This Whole Time, Did You?’ John Mulaney’s Ex Wrote A Book After They Split And He Moved On With Olivia Munn

John Mulaney has written sketches, hosted and appeared in musical skits for SNL from seasons 34-39 (which are available to stream with a Peacock subscription ). Mulaney's comedy specials and body of work aside, he's also been candid about his personal life, which became a major topic of conversation in 2021. At that time, he and his then-wife, Anna Marie Tendler, split and the star subsequently moved on with actress Olivia Munn. Now, Tendler has written a memoir, and she's getting open about different facets of her life, and that could even include her marriage to Mulaney.

If you're familiar with Anna Marie Tendler’s Instagram account, you'll know that the visual artist floods her social media space with artistic photos of flowers, interior decor, cityscapes and more. This time around, Tendler posted something a little different, as she announced the summer release of her new memoir, Men Have Called Her Crazy. While sharing the news, she also cheekily posed a question to her followers, “You didn’t think I was just taking photos of sunsets and seashores this whole time, did you?” Take a look at her post:

Based on the description she shared and Simon & Schuster’s book synopsis , the multimedia artist will touch on the subjects of mental health, womanhood and family. It's suggested that many of the moments that caused her mental health to decline came from the failed relationships in her life. Despite the seemingly dark subject matter, it seems the book will convey a strong message of hope for those who choose to check out the text.

Anna Marie Tendler’s name came up in John Mulaney’s jokes from SNL and his stand-up shows frequently while they were together. Mulaney and Tendler were married on July 5, 2014. Three months after the actor/writer completed his 60-rehab stay following his addiction battle , the two announced their separation in May 2021. Tender told People that she was “heartbroken” that the Emmy Award winner decided to end their marriage. In September 2021, he announced that new girlfriend Olivia Munn was pregnant, and Mulaney and Munn welcomed their baby , a boy named Malcolm, that November.

In an essay for Elle , Anna Marie Tendler wrote that while her divorce from her former hubby was pending, she spiraled into a depression. For the first two weeks of 2021, she was hospitalized for depression, self-harm and suicidal ideation. She credited her French bulldog, Petunia, for helping her get through the end of her marriage and, sadly, the dog passed away that April. Through Men Have Called Her Crazy, I’m sure we’ll get a more in-depth look at what she went through during her times of struggle and what ultimately helped her heal.

All in all, the upcoming book should make for a fairly interesting read. And, after seeing this announcement, I'm getting the impression that the 38-year-old visual artist found closure in regard to moving on to the next chapter in her life.