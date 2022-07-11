Kelly Clarkson Is Known For Her Voice, But Her Hip-Thrusting Skills Are On Point In BTS Video From Talk Show

Kelly Clarkson is a woman of many talents. She is, of course, the Season 1 winner of American Idol who has gone on to release nine studio albums . As a coach on The Voice for eight seasons, the Texas native won four times , giving her the highest winning percentage of any coach through the NBC singing competition’s 21 seasons. To top it off, her talk show — which you better believe includes its share of singing — has won 13 Daytime Emmy Awards in its first three seasons. But it’s not just about her voice, y’all, because the “Since U Been Gone Singer” just showed she’s got hip-thrusting skills for days.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host shared a fun behind-the-scenes video on Instagram , showing that the in-studio fun doesn’t stop when the cameras stop rolling. Apparently Kelly Clarkson and her band Y’all keep the party going for the live audience, and man there’s a lot of thrusting. Check it out for yourself:

Is Kelly Clarkson not the best? A taping of her show seems like an absolute blast to witness. I love the different moves she showed off in that mashup — as well as so much thrusting, I saw some Running Man, some Sprinkler, some disco.

It seems like the host herself was surprised by all the clips producers were able to piece together, because following the montage, she laughed at her skills in her self-deprecating way. She joked:

Oh my God. Just thrusting. You don't know what you’re doing until they play it back. I haven’t seen it until just now. And it’s a lot of thrusting. For the life of me, I can’t figure out why I’m single. Wow! I’m a lot of person. It’s awesome.

Yes, Kelly, you are awesome. Never change. Kelly Clarkson’s been through some tough times in the past couple of years, going through a nasty divorce with Brandon Blackstock, but from the looks of it, her talk show has provided a place for her to let loose and take her focus off of her problems. Not that the tough spots never came up. In April the singer poured some wine for Kaley Cuoco and herself before they opened up about the end of their marriages. She even got some rather motherly advice from first lady Jill Biden .

We’ve also seen Kelly Clarkson work out her feelings during the “Kellyoke” portion of her show, as she changed some of the lyrics to Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” in what appeared to be a shot at her ex. Now that their divorce is settled, and Brandon Blackstock has moved out of her ranch in Montana and into his new bachelor pad , the singer is taking the summer off to spend with her children.