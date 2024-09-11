Yellowstone's Jennifer Landon Shared Emotional Post That Seemingly Refutes Season 6 Report, And Kelly Reilly's Comment Just Made Me More Curious
To end or not to end? That is the question.
We've been wondering for a long time if these last episodes of Yellowstone’s fifth season will be their final ones too. For a while, that seemed to be the case. However, a few weeks ago, a report came out claiming that Season 6 of Taylor Sheridan’s Western might actually happen. However, Jennifer Landon has wrapped on the installment set to premiere on the 2024 TV schedule, and her caption along with Kelly Reilly’s comment seems to suggest that the end is in sight for this beloved series.
Jennifer Landon Said Goodbye To 'The Last Season' Of Yellowstone
As Season 5 slowly wraps up, and it inches closer to that November 10 premiere date, the cast has been posting emotional goodbyes on Instagram. Most recently, Jennifer Landon, who plays the ranchhand Teeter in the Yellowstone cast, uploaded her so long post, writing:
A post shared by Jen Landon (@thejenlandon)
A photo posted by on
While most of Taylor Sheridan’s shows are available with a Paramount+ subscription, you need a Peacock subscription to stream the first five seasons of Yellowstone.
Now, it’s important to note how she referred to this season. Landon said she was leaving her “last day on the last season of Yellowstone.” That seemingly refutes the reports that Season 6 might happen, meaning the flagship series might not be on the list of Yellowstone’s upcoming shows after Season 5.
It’s worth noting that the claims about Season 6 were by no means confirmed or solidified. On August 27, Deadline reported that Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser were in talks to lead the show if it continued after Season 5. But, that report also noted that sources stressed that “the deals are not done.” So, the fact of the matter is, we don’t really know if Yellowstone is ending with Season 5 or going on afterward.
Landon’s post, however, suggests that Season 5B will be its last.
How Kelly Reilly Responded To Jennifer Landon's Post
Adding to that, Kelly Reilly commented on Landon’s emotional post about saying goodbye to the bunkhouse, and it left me with even more questions. The Beth Dutton actress wrote:
Now, this post leaves me with two primary thoughts.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
First, the tone feels final, like Teeter and Beth won’t be back. While Reilly doesn't say that explicitly, the “Now get that horse and come find me,” feels like a sentimental comment that would be left on a final post. However, Landon and Reillys’ support for each other on Instagram has been consistent for months. So, this kind of emotional comment isn’t exactly unusual, even though I do think it implies that an end is coming.
Secondly: Will Beth and Teeter have a big story together this season? Kelly Reilly did confirm she was filming in Texas back in August, which implies that she’ll be with the bunkhouse boys and the cows. We know Teeter was headed that way too at the end of Season 5A. So, it tracks that she’d have scenes with Teeter, and I hope they have a lot of them together. The actresses are clearly close, so it’d be fun to see how that chemistry translates onto the screen.
All around, this post from Jennifer Landon has left me feeling, emotional, excited and a tad confused about what’s next for Yellowstone. Thankfully, we should get answers fairly soon, because Season 5B will premiere on November 10 on the Paramount Network.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.