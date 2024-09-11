Yellowstone's Jennifer Landon Shared Emotional Post That Seemingly Refutes Season 6 Report, And Kelly Reilly's Comment Just Made Me More Curious

We've been wondering for a long time if these last episodes of Yellowstone’s fifth season will be their final ones too. For a while, that seemed to be the case. However, a few weeks ago, a report came out claiming that Season 6 of Taylor Sheridan’s Western might actually happen. However, Jennifer Landon has wrapped on the installment set to premiere on the 2024 TV schedule , and her caption along with Kelly Reilly’s comment seems to suggest that the end is in sight for this beloved series.

Jennifer Landon Said Goodbye To 'The Last Season' Of Yellowstone

As Season 5 slowly wraps up, and it inches closer to that November 10 premiere date, the cast has been posting emotional goodbyes on Instagram. Most recently, Jennifer Landon, who plays the ranchhand Teeter in the Yellowstone cast , uploaded her so long post, writing:

Here’s a blurry selfie of me leaving set on my last day of the last season of Yellowstone. Mound of paper towels for all the feelings. It was an incredible ride. #yellowstone #yellowstonetv #teeter #timetobuyahorseforreal

Now, it’s important to note how she referred to this season. Landon said she was leaving her “last day on the last season of Yellowstone.” That seemingly refutes the reports that Season 6 might happen, meaning the flagship series might not be on the list of Yellowstone’s upcoming shows after Season 5.

It’s worth noting that the claims about Season 6 were by no means confirmed or solidified. On August 27, Deadline reported that Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser were in talks to lead the show if it continued after Season 5. But, that report also noted that sources stressed that “the deals are not done.” So, the fact of the matter is, we don’t really know if Yellowstone is ending with Season 5 or going on afterward.

Landon’s post, however, suggests that Season 5B will be its last.

How Kelly Reilly Responded To Jennifer Landon's Post

Adding to that, Kelly Reilly commented on Landon’s emotional post about saying goodbye to the bunkhouse, and it left me with even more questions. The Beth Dutton actress wrote:

I loved our scenes this year more than I can say … you are just the most amazing actor and human Jen. Now get that horse and come find me xx

Now, this post leaves me with two primary thoughts.

First, the tone feels final, like Teeter and Beth won’t be back. While Reilly doesn't say that explicitly, the “Now get that horse and come find me,” feels like a sentimental comment that would be left on a final post. However, Landon and Reillys’ support for each other on Instagram has been consistent for months. So, this kind of emotional comment isn’t exactly unusual, even though I do think it implies that an end is coming.