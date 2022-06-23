Kim Kardashian Apparently Doesn't Know Squat About SNL, Despite How Connected She Is To It Now

Saturday Night Live now has a pretty significant place in Kim Kardashian’s life. Becoming romantically involved with Pete Davidson after her first guest-host spot on the show last October formed a strong bond between her and the venerable sketch comedy that will continue as long as her increasingly serious relationship , but that in no way means she was an SNL expert going in, or became one in the aftermath. Even after hooking up with the Good Mourning actor , the star of Hulu’s The Kardashians knew shockingly little about the show and its former stars, she recently revealed.

Kim Kardashian appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , where they of course discussed her October guest-hosting spot at 30 Rockefeller Plaza. She told Jimmy Fallon — who was a starring cast member on SNL for six years — that she had been nervous about the gig because she’d never actually seen the show during its nealy five decades of airing. In fact, she said she didn’t even know Fallon had been on it. Even after she and Pete Davidson started dating, she knew embarrassingly little, Kardashian told the former “Weekend Update” anchor:

Even like a month after, I was at dinner, and Will Ferrell was sitting right next to me, and the show had just aired, when I was on. And he, you know, mentioned he had seen it, and I literally had to text Pete and be like, ‘Wait, was Will Ferrell on SNL?’ And I was so embarrassed.

Will Ferrell, of course, came to fame on Saturday Night Live, as he spent seven years developing characters like Craig the Cheerleader and Steve Butabi (inspiring the movie A Night at the Roxberry), and doing iconic impressions of George W. Bush and Alex Trebek for “Celebrity Jeopardy” sketches , to name just a few. Kim Kardashian was apparently only familiar with his post-SNL career, which includes comedy classics like Anchorman, Elf, Wedding Crashers, Step Brothers and many, many more. One has to wonder how she would have reacted had someone made a "More cowbell," reference to her.

The reality star assured Jimmy Fallon that she has since been schooled on all things Saturday Night Live, and — presumably thanks to Pete Davidson — she knows “everyone that’s been on.” That’s probably good knowledge to have if her boyfriend someday rises to the level of husband No. 4 , because she’s likely to be keeping some pretty hilarious company while linked to the comedian.

Kim Kardashian just wrapped the first season of her family’s new reality series The Kardashians, and while her boyfriend didn’t appear on camera , he was a frequent topic of conversation, with the Skims founder opening up about how they connected post- Saturday Night Live and the family often commenting on how happy Kim was in her new relationship. The stand-up comedian even had a small (voice) cameo in a post-credit scene on The Kardashians ’ season finale , where he joked about seeing Kim’s vagina. It's safe to say he's seen that more than she's seen him on SNL.

Pete Davidson announced ahead of Saturday Night Live’s Season 47 finale that this season would be his last . The comedian has been on the show since 2014, and while eight seasons is a long time to maintain that demanding schedule, he also has a number of projects on the horizon, including the movies The Home, which caused the comedian to miss some episodes of SNL this last season, and Wizards!, which might see him and Kim Kardashian going Down Under — at least temporarily.