Kris Jenner's Christmas Bash Scaled Back Over Covid, But There's Still One Big Question Mark About Kim Kardashian's Holiday

There’s a lot to coordinate to pull off a Kardashian Christmas. This year, in fact, Kris Jenner had a big bash planned that was expected to be attended by a slew of family and friends , including possibly both Pete Davidson and Kanye West. Now, however, Covid has put the kibosh on those plans, but there’s still one giant question mark involving Kim Kardashian and her holiday plans.

News broke this week that the previously planned bash at Kris Jenner’s place has been “scaled way back” thanks to the omicron variant of Covid-19 expanding across the country. This is, in fact, the second time Kris Jenner’s had to do this given pandemic circumstances in the U.S. Per TMZ , the rise in Covid cases was the clincher, and the family made a decision as a whole to cut back on the number of people involved in the festivities.

Which brings me to Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Pete Davidson. Prior to the report the event would be cutting back in size, other reports indicated the celebration might be a tricky one, with both men possibly attending. (The word “awkwardness” was even bandied about by E! .) Kardashian filed for divorce from West back in February, and in the time since they’ve seemingly put on a good face for public occasions and family events. Yet, Kanye’s been talking –and even singing – about wanting Kim back in recent weeks, leading her to quickly file official paperwork to move along their split and become legally single.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian’s seemingly been having a lot of fun with SNL star Pete Davidson . Now that the bash has been scaled back, from what TMZ also mentioned in its report, Kanye West was expected to spend Christmas Day with the family. (He allegedly still keeps a stocking at the family home.) But there’s a giant question mark regarding where Pete Davidson comes in. Previous rumors said the new couple might be spending New Year’s together, but it’s unclear how much time he'll be spending with Kim over the holidays, though paparazzi caught him driving her car in LA on Friday.

The good news – probably for everyone – is that thanks to Jenner changing her holiday event plans, the awkwardness that could have come about with Kim's love interests may have been avoided this holiday season. But I suppose there’s always next year.