The Sweet Story Behind Reese Witherspoon Trying To ‘Set’ Her Pal Mindy Kaling Up

If you haven’t heard, dating is rough out there. Using dating apps has become an increasingly popular way for singles to meet each other. However, in the world of Hollywood big-shots like Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon, who always have new projects on the streaming schedule , apparently an old-fashioned setup isn’t out of the question. In fact, one time, Witherspoon tried to play matchmaker with her real-life pal.

Mindy Kaling, who’s always writing fascinating female characters for movies and TV, decided to become a mother back in 2017 without having a romantic partner to share parenthood with. Here’s the recent love life update the actor, writer and producer shared:

Once, pretty recently, Reese Witherspoon wanted to set me up with somebody and I didn’t even look to see who it was. I didn’t laugh in her face because I love her and I love that she was thinking of me in that way, but I just thought, ‘It’s not time.’ But I laughed at the idea of doing my hair and putting on makeup and getting out there. I have three kids under the age of 7, so for me to want to leave them, especially when I travel for work a lot.

Witherspoon and Kaling have worked together a lot over the years, from starring together in 2018’s A Wrinkle In Time to Kaling having a guest spot on The Morning Show to Witherspoon cameoing on The Mindy Project. Now, they are working together on Legally Blonde 3 . The pals have gotten close enough that a matchmaking moment was on the table, but The Office star decided to pass on it due to timing. As she continued:

I’m very happy. I work with so many men and I love romance, but it’s interesting how all those things can be true and you can decide that you’re like, ‘I’m fine.’

Between Mindy Kaling’s continually booming career and spending her time raising three young children, it sounds like her life is pretty full right now. Even though Witherspoon must have had someone really good for Kaling to consider, the comedian decided against even entertaining the idea recently when discussing the current state of her dating life with Bustle .

Mindy Kaling became a mother in December 2017 when her eldest Katherine “Kit” Kaling arrived. She expanded her family further when she secretly had a baby during quarantine in 2020 with her son, Spencer. After two pregnancies, Kaling lost 40 pounds before privately welcoming her third child, Anne, early last year.

Certainly, there have been rumors about who fathered Kaling’s kids , but she has decided to keep his identity private. If or when Kaling decides it’s time to get into dating, surely her kids will still be a massive priority, and the lucky guy will also have to be fit to include her family of four into his lifestyle. And hey, if Kaling decides it’s never “time”, she’s proof that one doesn’t necessarily need to follow the traditional life model in order to be happy.