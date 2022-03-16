Mayim Bialik Celebrated Meeting Will Smith Again Decades After Fresh Prince And Blossom Ended, And There Are Pics

‘90s nostalgia appears to be pretty big at the moment, between reignited fashion trends and TV and film reboots. It’s not hard to understand the obsession with the decade though, especially when you consider that it produced some true pop culture staples. NBC’s Blossom and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air are among the cornerstones of the era, as are the shows’ respective leads, Mayim Bialik and Will Smith. Some probably still remember the moment the two stars memorably crossed paths on Bialik’s series, which proved to be a cool moment that viewers loved at the time. So many will likely be happy to know that the two recently reunited for the first time in decades, and Bialik celebrated by sharing some pics.

The part-time Jeopardy! host met up with the King Richard star again during the Critics’ Choice Awards this past weekend (where Will Smith landed another award ). The Big Bang Theory alum was able to capture a sweet pic of her and Smith and later posted it on Instagram, along with a number of other snapshots. She also included a sweet message to commemorate the long overdue reunion:

A post shared by mayim bialik (@missmayim) A photo posted by on

The pilot episode of Blossom premiered in July 1990 and, after The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air premiered that fall, the teen comedy aired on the same night as the “iconic” Black sitcom for a time. As a way to cross-promote the series, the network had the “Parents Just Don't Understand” performer guest star on the coming-of-age comedy under his rap persona. In the episode, titled “I’m with the Band,” Blossom Russo was more than excited to meet the musical talent . And based on Mayim Bialik’s description of her recent reunion on Twitter with him, her real-life reaction to seeing him today wasn’t far off from her character’s:

IT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT and I rushed up to him backstage and thought they were gonna call security. He remembered me and we hugged and laughed and I told him what an inspiration his career has been for me and for so many.

Just about any of us would probably have the same reaction if we were to spot Will Smith in a crowd. Honestly, it’s so lovely that the two were able to meet up again after so many years and share a moment like this. Mayim Bialik later gushed about the meeting in another post, in which she also posted about another one of her favorite celebrity encounters she had that night:

A post shared by mayim bialik (@missmayim) A photo posted by on

The Blossom and Fresh Prince stars aren’t the only ‘90s icons who’ve met up lately, either. Candace Cameron Bure and the cast of Full House reunited for ‘90s Con this past weekend, and the actress captured the fun through some sweet pics . While there, she and her castmates reunited with their fellow ABC TGIF alums, the cast of Family Matters. Cameron Bure even ran into fellow teen idols like Sabrina the Teenage Witch’s Melissa Joan Hart as well as Party of Five alum Lacey Chabert.

Mayim Bialik also joined up with her co-stars from her classic NBC series during the latest season of her current show, Call Me Kat. Also, in 2020, Will Smith gathered his own TV family for a reunion filled with throwback stories and plenty of love. I don’t know about all of you, but I’m so down for more of these nostalgic run-ins, especially if they result in sweet moments like Bialik and Smith’s.