Forget The Meat Dress, Lady Gaga Latest Look Was Made Entirely From Car Parts

You know Lady Gaga goes through an assortment of unique styles like in her music video “Judas” combining the striking blend of religious iconography and biker chic to play Mary Magdalene in it. You also can’t forget about the Grammy Award winner having all eyes on her wearing a dress made of meat at the MTV Video Music Awards back in 2010. For the Joker 2 star’s latest shock-and-awe red carpet look, she’s ditching the meat dress for an outfit made entirely from car parts!

Lady Gaga’s outfits are more than just a fashion statement. It’s an exclamation point that serves as a powerful form of artistic expression in the “Applause” singer. If you thought that time the chart-topper’s meat dress made your eyes pop, check out this Instagram photo of Lady Gaga’s newest red carpet look that she wore at the Los Angeles world premiere of her new concert film Gaga Chromatica Ball. See what it reminds you of:

Yes, Lady Gaga is wearing car parts. Based on the fashion icon’s caption, her latest style ensemble isn’t simply her wearing a dress that looks like a car. It actually is made of scrap metal from a car. Sporting a black hairdo with bleached eyebrows, the Selva-designed white dress looks like she’s wearing a car bumper. But, we don’t know for sure exactly what part of a car she’s sporting, and apparently, neither does the American Horror Story actress. Either way, she’s ready to hit the gas to promote her new concert film and I’m all for it.

It’s hard to forget the time at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards when the pop star debuted her raw meat dress accessorized with a hat, boots, and purse also made of beef. She showed off this style again at the Born This Way Ball concert tour performing the songs “Americano” and “Poker Face” in a different faux-meat dress. As Lady Gaga explained on an episode of The Ellen Degeneres Show, her meat-composed attire was to show the importance of standing up for your rights or we’ll have “as much rights as the meat on our bones.” The “Shallow” singer may have gotten flack from animal rights groups for the look, but Time Magazine called it the top fashion statement of the year.

Fashion is clearly very important to Lady Gaga not just for her music but for her movie roles as well. Her looks are incredibly memorable in her film projects such as her pop star look co-starring with Bradley Cooper in A Star is Born . We get to see her character Ally's symbolic transformation going from a brunette aspiring singer to a ginger-haired glam pop star.

The House of Gucci star also donned some big hair as Italian socialite Patrizia Reggiani. Even for that biopic, the Golden Globe winner had a “very strong viewpoint” on how fashion should be used to better service the story. For Lady Gaga’s upcoming movie as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux , we see the talented actress wearing shaggy blonde hair with washed-out clown make-up, speaking volumes about what the DC character’s mental state will reflect.

Just when you thought Lady Gaga’s meat dress was bold enough, she took it one step further with her latest dress being made out of car parts. Leave it to the triple-threat performer to make a splash on the stage, the big screen, or the red carpet wearing outfits made of material you didn’t think was possible. But, we all know the “Just Dance” singer can pull off anything she wears.

