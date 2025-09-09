Modern Family's Eric Stonestreet Revealed He Got Married, And His TV Husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson And More Dropped Sweet Responses

It's been five years since Modern Family ended, but the cast has remained close. From having family reunions to officiating weddings to even showing up to a school production, the Tucker-Pritchett-Dunphy family has a bond like no other in real life. That was on display again as Eric Stonestreet got married and his TV husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson, as well as other famous friends, shared their congratulations.

Stonestreet, who portrayed Cameron Tucker-Pritchett on the ABC sitcom for all 11 seasons, took to his Instagram early on September 9, which is also his birthday, to share that he got a very special gift, and that gift is marriage. He posted some sweet photos from the ceremony with longtime partner Lindsay Schweitzer, and it seems like quite the fairytale wedding:

Many fans were quick to take to the comments of the post to share their well-wishes to Stonestreet and his new bride, as well as some famous friends. Most notably, Ferguson, who played Stonestreet’s husband Mitchell on Modern Family, congratulated the happy couple and wrote what may be the best comment about it as he referenced their much-adored on-screen relationship:

Of all second marriages, this one is my favorite! I love you both! I'm so happy for you!!!!😍😍

While Ferguson’s comment may seem like Stonestreet’s marriage to Schweitzer is his second actual marriage, Modern Family fans know otherwise. Cam and Mitch tied the knot in a far-from-perfect wedding in the two-part Season 5 finale, but by the end of the day and the episode, they had their picture-perfect ceremony because they had each other.

It can be assumed that the Stonestreets’ day was a lot better and did not involve wildfires and changing venues, etc., and it looked to be as picture-perfect as ever. And Ferguson’s comment makes it even better. Many other celebrities got in on the well-wishes to the newlyweds, including another Modern Family cast member and the co-creator:

Steve Levitan: So happy for you both!!!! ❤️❤️

Rico Rodriguez: 🥳🥳🥳

Octavia Spencer: Congratulations! So happy for you both.

Carrie Preston: Happy Birthday🥳!!!

Will Sasso: CONGRATS!! ❤️❤️

Jenny McCarthy: Congrats!

Eric Stonestreet has been pretty busy, and it’s not just because he’s been planning a wedding. The actor can be seen in his newest project, Dexter: Resurrection, with a Paramount+ subscription, and he is not a good dude in it as he plays a suspected serial killer. So seeing him go from a show like Modern Family to a show like Dexter: Resurrection shows the range that he has.

Then, seeing his happy wedding photos in real life adds to the fun of seeing him play all these different characters on screen.

It can be assumed that Stonestreet has gotten many more well-wishes and congratulations messages from other famous friends and his Modern Family “family,” but it is always nice to see the messages in public, especially when they come from his TV significant other. Now I feel like rewatching Cam and Mitch’s wedding with a Hulu subscription because there is just something so chaotic about it that really makes it special.