Former GMA Stars T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Are Looking To Make Career Moves, And Ellen’s Producers Could Be Involved

Before Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes became somewhat notorious for their workplace romance, the duo was beloved by viewers of Good Morning America’s third hour for their easy on-screen chemistry. That attraction didn’t stop once the cameras stopped rolling, apparently, because a romance between the co-anchors was revealed in late November that ultimately led to them parting ways with ABC News . Now, as they weigh the options for their next career opportunity, they’re reportedly leaning into what they know works — co-hosting a show together.

Despite accepting a payout from their former employers — and not being in any rush to return to the workforce right away — T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are apparently starting to consider their next professional moves. After making their first public appearance together earlier in March, the couple are “aggressively pitching” their own show to The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s former producers, Page Six reports. According to an insider:

It’s easier for them to pitch a show if they stay in the news, and they think they’re rock stars. They’re selling their chemistry.

Considering their former show GMA3 saw its ratings skyrocket temporarily in the aftermath of their reported affair — and the near-constant news coverage of their every move over the past few months — that sounds like a pretty strategic move for the friends-turned-lovers, and the source indeed said, “they welcome ongoing coverage” of their relationship.

So what kind of show are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes pitching to Ellen DeGeneres’ producers? A source close to Robach said the couple is drawing inspiration from husband-and-wife duo Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos for their hopeful return to TV . It was recently announced that Ryan Seacrest was leaving Live with Kelly and Ryan, and being replaced by the longtime host’s husband .

In the same way, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach already know from GMA3 that their real-life chemistry shines through to their audience, and that's likely especially true now, with all the additional media attention. According to another insider:

They absolutely believe that their chemistry would sell, because it sold at ABC. [However, at ABC] they sold this brother/sister chemistry. Now, they’re selling sex.

Spicy! With everything that’s gone down for the former co-anchors over the last few months, one thing has remained true — T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach never apologized or tried to hide their love for one another. Even while ABC News’ investigation was looking for possible contract violations, the couple was seen traveling together and engaging in PDA on their romantic vacations.