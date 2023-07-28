Swifties Think Taylor Swift Has A Big Announcement Planned For Her Final Eras Tour Shows, And These Theories Have Me Convinced

My fellow Swifties, we are constantly clowning about Taylor Swift’s upcoming projects . However, after the singer changed her profile photos and banner images across social media yesterday from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) back to Midnights, the fans are theorizing like there’s no tomorrow, especially when it comes to the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) . And I think they’re onto something.

We all know Taylor Swift loves a numerology moment and some good Easter eggs (I mean we all saw those clues in the “Karma” music video ). Well, yesterday, July 27, she changed her profile photos back to the Midnights era and unpinned Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) from her Instagram grid, seemingly putting an end to the re-release's era. Fans then took it upon themselves to count the length of the surprisingly short Speak Now era, and they noted some important upcoming dates on the Eras Tour that all suspiciously add up. @Stevensully99 did this math on Twitter, and I totally get what he’s trying to say:

No way Taylor updated her profiles 83 days after announcing Speak Now, held the phone upside down for tracks 8 and 3 in midnights mayhem, and Selena Gomez gave out tickets to 8/3. I want to be an 8/9 announcement truther but 8/3 is looking mighty good right now pic.twitter.com/LpOMr0tBlKJuly 28, 2023 See more

I’m sure you also clocked that they noted how Selena Gomez gifted Rare Beauty Eras Tour tickets for the show in Los Angeles on August 3, and in Midnights Mayhem With Me (the TikTok show Swift made to announce the tracks on Midnights) the third and eighth tracks, “Anti-Hero” and “Vigilante Shit” respectively, she’s holding the phone upside down. Both clues seem to hint at something going down on August 3, which is Swift's first show in LA. @ThrowbackTaylor corroborated those points by tweeting images of the invites and screenshots from Swift’s TikToks:

the upside phones are track 3 and track 8… and the midnights era is back… and rare beauty are inviting people to the show on.. guess what? august 3rd!!!! something huge is coming and what if.. we’re finally getting the taylena collab!!!?? pic.twitter.com/SFaJwDYXhpJuly 28, 2023 See more

So, it seems like August 3 is a day we need to be on high alert. Whether it’s Midnights or 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is yet to be determined. However, based on all the clues the “Blank Space” singer has dropped about her fifth album’s re-release through the “I Can See You” music video and the big 1989 energy of her Fourth of July post , which also features Gomez, among other things, it seems like a re-release is inevitable.

Another fan, @dELLIEcateTV , put all these theories into a very enthusiastic tweet, noting that the mystery of Midnights Mayhem With Me might have just been solved, check it out:

WAIT A MINUTE, THE UPSIDE DOWN PHONES ARE TRACK 3 AND 8, AUGUST 3RD IS NEXT WEEK AND SELENA/RARE BEAUTY IS INVITING PEOPLE TO THE SHOW ON AUGUST 3RD AND TAYLOR JUST CHANGED HER LAYOUT BACK TO MIDNIGHTS ASJKALISGIVK https://t.co/sH9D1bF39FJuly 27, 2023 See more

The theories are also running wild on TikTok as 13tywilson put together a lot of clues that lead to a slightly different date for 1989’s possible announcement. He noted that October 13 falls on a Friday, and is Swift’s lucky number, it's also within the week of October 10 (10/10). He ended by saying that nine weeks before October 10 is August 8 and 9, which are the last days of the Eras Tour in the United States (and make 89, like 1989). Coincidentally, Speak Now’s announcement , May 5, and its release, July 7, was nine weeks apart. So, I guess what we’re saying here is the math is mathing, and it feels like there will be some kind of big announcement during the “Wildest Dreams” singer's shows in Los Angeles.