Nick Cannon Gets Real About The Ups And Downs Of Having So Many Kids: ‘I Don’t Live A Normal Existence’

Other than being a talented television host for Wild N’ Out and The Masked Singer, one of Nick Cannon’s most notable jobs is being a father to a large number of kids. They may say “eight is enough” but, in the case of the former AGT host, it’s the number 12. Cannon has long been open about his parenthood experiences. And more recently, he discussed how being a dad to so many little ones has its ups and downs and doesn't quite allow him to live “a normal existence.”

Over the past several years, Nick Cannon has had a slew of babies with different women who range from infants to pre-teens. While speaking with People about his new Buffalo Wild Wings commercial, he got honest about how different his life has been since fathering a multitude of children:

My entire life is challenging. I don't live a normal existence, but I embrace it. I love challenges. I wouldn't say there was one specific thing that stands out more than another. Every day, there's a new challenge, and I accept it.

The Drumline actor appears to have a good attitude about the expected challenges that come with raising so many kids though. I give Nick Cannon a lot of credit for embracing the obstacles of fatherhood, including the various financial obligations. In December, the media personality got honest about how much he spends at Disneyland alone each year, which is around $200,000. As the tourist destination is expensive enough already, I can imagine that tickets, hotel rooms, meals and merch are much more pricey when you have a brood as large as his.

Nick Cannon previously said the “biggest guilt” he’s felt when it comes to his kids is not being able to spend enough time with all of them due to his work and many of them being spread out. Despite that, during Christmas, he’ll be all over the place, attending different events with each kid like Grinch-mas and Candy Cane Lane and “having a ball.” So even if it's a constant struggle maintaining a balancing act to his eleven kids, it sounds like the “Gigolo” performer still cherishes the time he shares with each one. And there are also special moments that make it all worthwhile for the Roll Bounce actor, as he shares:

Just hearing your kids say, 'I love you, Daddy.' You know what I mean? The first time they say it, whether they're one year old or 18 months, to hearing it from your kids that are on the brink of being teenagers, there's nothing better than that.

That’s such a sweet sentiment to hear from a father. The dad of 12 also mentions that “big hugs” and “picking them up from school” are also major pluses. Nick Cannon’s stint as a dad started in 2011 when he welcomed twins with his now-ex-wife, Mariah Carey. Between February 2017 to September 2022, he had two sons and a daughter with model Brittany Bell. With model Alyssa Scott, shares a son born in June 2021, who sadly died at five months from a brain tumor , and a daughter born in December 2022. He also had twin boys in June 2021 and a little girl, who arrived in November 2022, with Abby De La Rosa. Also, Cannon and real estate agent Brie Tiesi had a son in June 2022, and he also shares a daughter with model LaNisha Cole who was born in September 2022.

Of course, the number one question people keep asking Nick Cannon is if he’ll be having more children . The Love Don’t Cost a Thing actor said he has no plans for that as of right now and found it funny that people don’t think that raising the 11 kids he has now isn't enough for him. What he’s looking forward to at the moment, it seems, is being able to structure his schedule around his children's extracurricular activities. I’m sure he'll be very busy during the upcoming year.